Arteta Provides Arsenal Injury Update On Hincapie, Zubimendi, Tzolis Ahead Of Forest Clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on Piero Hincapie, Martin Zubimendi and Christos Tzolis ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners travel to the City Ground hoping to maintain their strong start to the season, although several injury concerns could affect Arteta’s selection.

Hincapie suffered an ankle injury during training following Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Leeds United last Saturday. The Ecuadorian defender was carried off the pitch by Illan Meslier and missed Tuesday’s 3-0 Champions League win against Lille.

However, Arteta expects the defender to recover within a few weeks, although he is unlikely to feature against Forest.

“Piero is evolving really well as well; knowing his character and the way he pushes everybody, it’s not going to take long, I don’t think, probably another week or two,” Arteta said.

Zubimendi also picked up an ankle injury during the same training session and missed the victory over Lille. However, the Spanish midfielder could return to action against Forest if he makes sufficient progress before Sunday’s encounter.

“Zubi is doing much better; we have another session tomorrow, let’s see how he evolves,” the Arsenal manager added.

Meanwhile, Tzolis is recovering from a muscle problem that has kept him out of Arsenal’s last two matches. The Greece international has undergone an MRI scan and is making encouraging progress, although his return remains some weeks away.

“Doing really well, had an MRI scan yesterday and he’s progressing really well, another one we can hopefully have back in a few weeks,” Arteta said.

William Saliba also remains sidelined after aggravating a back problem while representing France at the World Cup. The French defender has yet to feature for Arsenal this season and is expected to return in November.

Arteta confirmed that Saliba would undergo another MRI scan next week to assess his recovery. He also explained that the defender missed Arsenal’s 2026/27 team photograph because of a medical appointment, rather than any issue with the club.

Premier League Matchday 7 Fixtures

Saturday, October 17

12:30 – Everton vs. Chelsea

3 p.m. – Fulham vs. Hull City

3 p.m. – Manchester City vs. Ipswich Town

3 p.m. – Brentford vs. Liverpool

5 p.m. – Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa

Sunday, 18 October

2 p.m. – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace

2 p.m. – Bournemouth vs. Sunderland

2 p.m. – Leeds United vs. Manchester United

5:30 p.m. – Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal

Monday, 19 October

8 p.m. – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Coventry