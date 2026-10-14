Champions League Results: Lookman Scores As Atletico Madrid Beat Manchester United

Ademola Lookman scored off the bench as Atletico Madrid defeated Manchester United 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night, October 14, handing Michael Carrick his first European defeat of the campaign.

Pablo Barrios gave Atletico an early lead at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, finishing Alex Baena’s cross in the opening minute.

Manchester United struggled to find an equaliser despite creating chances, with Bruno Fernandes hitting the crossbar. Their hopes of mounting a comeback suffered another setback when defender Leny Yoro was sent off following a VAR review for a challenge on Jonathan David.

Atletico capitalised on their numerical advantage in the 79th minute when Lookman reacted quickest to a rebound from United goalkeeper Senne Lammens to seal the victory.

Elsewhere, Arsenal continued their impressive run in the competition with a 3-0 win over Lille at the Emirates Stadium, extending their winning streak in the Champions League league phase to 14 matches.

Jurrien Timber opened the scoring in the 64th minute before Ebere Eze doubled Arsenal’s lead three minutes later. Bukayo Saka completed the win in the 71st minute.

Barcelona also secured an impressive away win, recovering from an early setback to beat Galatasaray 4-1 at Rams Park in Istanbul.

Bayern Munich, however, were held to a dramatic 3-3 draw by Viking in Norway despite Harry Kane scoring twice. Bayern’s hopes of securing all three points suffered a blow when Michael Olise received two yellow cards in quick succession, leaving the German side with 10 men. Herman Haugen then scored a late equaliser to deny the visitors victory.

Other results saw Sporting CP beat Lens 2-0, Sabah defeat Slavia Prague 2-0, RB Leipzig overcome PSV 1-0, Villarreal beat Napoli 3-1 and Club Brugge stunned Inter Milan 4-3.

Attention now turns to Wednesday’s fixtures, with Liverpool facing LASK, Real Madrid visiting Roma and Manchester City hosting Paris Saint-Germain. Aston Villa will also take on Fenerbahce, while Borussia Dortmund travel to Bodo/Glimt.