Manchester United Record £677.6m Revenue Despite £43m Annual Loss

Manchester United recorded a net loss of £43 million ($57 million) for the financial year ended June 30 despite posting record revenue of £677.6 million.

The club’s revenue increased by 1.7 per cent, driven largely by a near 20 per cent rise in broadcasting income after United finished third in the Premier League during the 2025/26 season. However, commercial and matchday revenue both fell by almost five per cent as the club played without European football.

United recorded their seventh consecutive annual loss after tax, while the accounts included £8.2 million in exceptional costs, largely linked to the departure of manager Ruben Amorim in January after 14 months in charge.

Former United midfielder Michael Carrick replaced Amorim and guided the club to a third-place finish, securing Champions League qualification for the 2026/27 season.

The accounts also revealed that United spent £63.5 million on land next to Old Trafford as part of plans to develop a new 100,000-capacity stadium.

Co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has overseen several cost-cutting measures since acquiring a stake in the club in February 2024, including widespread job cuts and reductions in operating costs. The club also recorded a significant increase in loan repayments during the financial year.

United chief executive Omar Berrada said the latest figures reflected the impact of the club’s restructuring efforts.

“This shows the direct impact of the work we have been doing over the past two years,” Berrada said.

“It also proves Manchester United’s enduring popularity and commercial strength.

“While these results confirm that we are on the right trajectory, we will continue to take a disciplined approach to ensure our finances remain sustainable.”

Berrada also highlighted the return of Champions League football and investment in both the men’s and women’s teams during the summer transfer window.

United expect to generate revenue of between £740 million and £760 million during the current financial year.

However, Carrick’s side have made a poor start to the new Premier League season, collecting five points from their opening five matches. The club also crashed out of the English League Cup last week.