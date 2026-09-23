 Skip to content
Sports

Manchester United Record £677.6m Revenue Despite £43m Annual Loss

Published
By Ernest Victor
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Manchester United's home ground, Old Trafford.
Manchester United's home ground, Old Trafford.

Key Takeaways

  • Manchester United posted record revenue of £677.6 million but still made a net loss of £43 million for the financial year ended June 30.
  • Broadcasting income jumped nearly 20 per cent after United finished third in the 2025/26 Premier League, but commercial and matchday revenue fell почти five per cent without Europe.
  • Chief executive Omar Berrada said the club’s restructuring is working and forecast £740 million to £760 million revenue, but the team has only five points from five matches and is out of the League Cup.

Manchester United recorded a net loss of £43 million ($57 million) for the financial year ended June 30 despite posting record revenue of £677.6 million.

The club’s revenue increased by 1.7 per cent, driven largely by a near 20 per cent rise in broadcasting income after United finished third in the Premier League during the 2025/26 season. However, commercial and matchday revenue both fell by almost five per cent as the club played without European football.

United recorded their seventh consecutive annual loss after tax, while the accounts included £8.2 million in exceptional costs, largely linked to the departure of manager Ruben Amorim in January after 14 months in charge.

Former United midfielder Michael Carrick replaced Amorim and guided the club to a third-place finish, securing Champions League qualification for the 2026/27 season.

The accounts also revealed that United spent £63.5 million on land next to Old Trafford as part of plans to develop a new 100,000-capacity stadium.

Co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has overseen several cost-cutting measures since acquiring a stake in the club in February 2024, including widespread job cuts and reductions in operating costs. The club also recorded a significant increase in loan repayments during the financial year.

United chief executive Omar Berrada said the latest figures reflected the impact of the club’s restructuring efforts.

“This shows the direct impact of the work we have been doing over the past two years,” Berrada said.

“It also proves Manchester United’s enduring popularity and commercial strength.

“While these results confirm that we are on the right trajectory, we will continue to take a disciplined approach to ensure our finances remain sustainable.”

Berrada also highlighted the return of Champions League football and investment in both the men’s and women’s teams during the summer transfer window.

United expect to generate revenue of between £740 million and £760 million during the current financial year.

However, Carrick’s side have made a poor start to the new Premier League season, collecting five points from their opening five matches. The club also crashed out of the English League Cup last week.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.