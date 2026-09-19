Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa Clash Ends In Five-Goal Thriller

Tottenham Hotspur’s winless start to the Premier League season continued earlier today, September 19, as Aston Villa secured a 3-2 win in a five-goal thriller at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham entered the match under pressure after failing to win or score in their opening league fixtures, but they struggled to turn their early dominance into goals. Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki made several important saves, including a double stop from Sávio and a close-range effort from Archie Grey.

Villa gradually grew into the game and threatened through Emiliano Buendía and Nicolas Jackson before Johan Manzambi put the visitors ahead shortly before half-time. Boubacar Kamara’s miscued effort fell kindly for Manzambi, who converted from close range.

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi introduced Mohamed Kudus at the start of the second half in an attempt to change the game. However, Villa remained dangerous and doubled their lead in the 63rd minute when Jackson fired into the bottom corner despite Antonín Kinský getting a hand to the effort.

Buendía then put Villa 3-0 ahead with 11 minutes remaining, producing a spectacular 25-yard strike into the top corner. The goal sparked a mass exodus from the home stands, accompanied by loud boos from the Tottenham supporters.

Tottenham finally ended their scoring drought late in the match when Conor Gallagher’s effort deflected in off Matty Cash. Jan Paul van Hecke then headed home with the final kick of the game to give Spurs hope of a remarkable comeback.

The late goals could not prevent Tottenham from suffering another defeat, leaving De Zerbi under increasing pressure as Spurs continue their search for a first Premier League win of the season.