Arteta Gives Positive Injury Update Ahead Of Arsenal’s Brighton Clash

Mikel Arteta has provided a positive fitness update on Arsenal defenders Jurrien Timber, Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Brighton.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference earlier today, September 18, Arteta said White should be available to face his former club, while Timber, Mosquera and Piero Hincapie are also progressing well.

“They are all good; we have another training session this afternoon, so very positive about everybody,” Arteta said on Arsenal.com.

The Arsenal manager added that the players are determined to prove their fitness ahead of the Brighton clash.

“We have another session; they are all willing to be part of it to try to make sure they are fit,” he added.

Naija News gathered that Arteta has used several players in different positions to accommodate his options. For instance, Eberechi Eze started on the left during Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Ipswich Town on Tuesday, with Arteta praising the England international’s ability to operate in the position.

“He’s always played there in his career; that’s where all his biggest moments in his career and the highlights of his career have come from,” the coach said.

“I think it’s a place that he feels very, very, very comfortable. He can occupy different spaces, but that’s the space that he has generally created big moments for previous clubs as well to win matches.”

Eze is among several Arsenal players expected to join their national teams after Saturday’s trip to Brighton.

The extended international break means Arsenal will not return to action until October 10, giving Arteta more time to manage his squad before the Premier League resumes.

However, the Arsenal boss said the impact of the break would depend on the demands placed on players by their respective national teams.

“Let’s see how it pans out,” he said. “I think every national team is different.

“Some play in Europe, and others travel the world for two-and-a-half weeks, so we have to wait and see how it goes.”