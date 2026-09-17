Fleetwood Town Draw Arsenal In Carabao Cup Fourth Round [Full Draw]

Fleetwood Town have been handed a home tie against Premier League champions Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after reaching the stage for the first time in the club’s history.

The League Two side secured their place with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday night, setting up a meeting with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. The Gunners had booked their place in the last 16 a day earlier with a 4-2 victory over Ipswich Town.

The draw has also produced several all-Premier League ties, with Liverpool set to host Chelsea in one of the standout fixtures. Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso will return to his former club when the two sides meet.

Carabao Cup holders Manchester City will face Brighton at the Etihad Stadium if they defeat Norwich City in Thursday’s outstanding third-round match. Everton will host Newcastle United, while Sunderland will welcome Brentford.

Bournemouth will face Aston Villa at home, while Fulham will take on Crystal Palace in another Premier League encounter.

Bradford and Peterborough will battle in the only tie involving two League One clubs after eliminating Leyton Orient and Barnsley respectively in the third round. Their meeting will guarantee one League One team a place in the quarter-finals.

The fourth-round matches are scheduled to take place during the week commencing 26 October.

Fleetwood will now prepare for one of the biggest home fixtures in their history when Arsenal travel to Lancashire. The remaining draw sees Manchester City or Norwich face Brighton, Everton meet Newcastle, Sunderland play Brentford, Liverpool host Chelsea, Bradford take on Peterborough, Fulham welcome Crystal Palace, and Bournemouth face Aston Villa.