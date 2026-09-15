Carabao Cup: Benjamin Fredrick Set For Brentford Debut, Onyeka Faces Late Fitness Test

Brentford defender Benjamin Fredrick is set to make his competitive debut for the club when they face Reading in the Carabao Cup tonight, September 15.

The 21-year-old joined Brentford from Simoiben Football Academy on loan in August 2023 before the Premier League club made the move permanent in April 2024. He was first named in Brentford’s senior matchday squad in January 2024, when he was an unused substitute in their FA Cup clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brentford manager Keith Andrews has confirmed that Fredrick is expected to feature against Reading after the club managed his workload ahead of the Carabao Cup third round.

“He hasn’t had a lot of football. We decided not to play him yesterday (Sunday) in the B team game to make sure he was in the right place to be available today,” Andrews said during his pre-match press conference.

“I anticipate he’ll be involved.”

Fredrick spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Belgian side Dender EH to continue his development, but an injury suffered while on international duty with Nigeria in November ended his campaign prematurely.

The setback also ruled him out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where Nigeria finished third.

Meanwhile, Coventry City midfielder Frank Onyeka faces a late fitness test ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup third-round clash with Aston Villa.

Onyeka suffered an injury during Coventry’s 5-0 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday and was replaced by Ghana international Caleb Yirenkyi with 18 minutes remaining.

Coventry will also be without Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who is suspended after receiving a red card in the 53rd minute against Brighton.

Josh Eccles, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Luke Woolfenden and Haji Wright are also unavailable for the cup tie.

Pending fixtures of the 2026-2027 Carabao Cup Campaign:

Today, 15 September

7:30pm – Peterborough vs Barnsley

7:45pm – West Ham vs Fulham

8:00pm – Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

8:00pm – Ipswich Town vs Arsenal

8:00pm – Reading vs Brentford

Tomorrow, 16 September

7:45pm – Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield United

7:45pm – Everton vs Wolves

8:00pm – Manchester United vs Brighton

8:00pm – Coventry City vs Aston Villa

Thursday, 17 September

7:30pm – Manchester City vs Norwich City