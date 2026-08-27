2026-27 Carabao Cup Third-Round Fixtures Confirmed: Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool Get Foes

Liverpool will face Tottenham in the standout tie of the Carabao Cup third round, while holders Manchester City host Norwich and Manchester United take on Brighton.

The draw followed a busy round of second-round fixtures and brought nine Premier League clubs competing in Europe into the competition. Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Sunderland all enter at this stage.

Liverpool’s clash with Tottenham promises to be one of the biggest ties of the round after Spurs thrashed Charlton Athletic 5-1 on Wednesday. Ipswich will host Arsenal, Coventry face Aston Villa and Manchester United travel to Brighton in other all-Premier League contests.

New signing Savio marked his Tottenham debut with a goal after coming off the bench against Charlton. The Brazil winger, signed from Manchester City for an initial £75m, entered in the 71st minute to a standing ovation with Spurs already 3-0 ahead.

Mikey Moore opened the scoring in the 41st minute with a fierce strike from the edge of the box, before Dominic Solanke doubled the lead in the 45th minute. Savio scored Tottenham’s fourth 11 minutes after his introduction and also played a major role in Ben Davies’ fifth goal.

The result helped Spurs put last Saturday’s disappointing defeat by Brentford behind them and secured a mouth-watering trip to Anfield.

Leeds will face either Chelsea or Luton Town, who meet on Thursday night, while Fulham’s game against AFC Wimbledon will determine West Ham’s third-round opponents.

Fleetwood, the only League Two club still in the competition, will host Sheffield United after beating Shrewsbury Town 4-0. Norwich, Hull, Wolves, Newcastle and Everton also progressed and will now face Premier League opposition.

The third-round ties will be played across the weeks beginning Monday, September 7 and Monday, September 14, with the split schedule designed to avoid clashes with the opening rounds of the Champions League and Europa League.

Carabao Cup third-round fixtures

Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough

Manchester United v Brighton

Manchester City v Norwich

Sunderland v Hull

Ipswich v Arsenal

Coventry v Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Lincoln

Liverpool v Tottenham

Chelsea or Luton Town v Leeds

Millwall v Newcastle

Fleetwood v Sheffield United

Everton v Wolves

Leyton Orient v Bradford City

Reading v Brentford

Peterborough v Barnsley

West Ham v Fulham or AFC Wimbledon