Nottingham Forest Bid Farewell To Taiwo Awoniyi

Premier League club Nottingham Forest have said goodbye to Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi on Sunday, August 16, as he prepares to leave the club this summer.

Taiwo Awoniyi, who has had an inconsistent run at Nottingham Forest, is on the verge of completing a permanent move to newly promoted Coventry City.

Ahead of the move, his current club’s players, staff and fans gave him a befitting farewell following the side’s 2-0 win over Stade Brestois at the City Ground. The 29-year-old Nigerian international received a guard of honour after the game.

Awoniyi moved to the Premier League club from the German Bundesliga side, Union Berlin, in 2022 for a transfer fee estimated to be £17.2 million. Since then, he has played 103 times and has scored 23 goals for The Tricky Trees.

Due to persistent injuries and a drop in form, Awoniyi fell behind Chris Wood and Igor Jesus in the pecking order and was left out of Forest’s Europa League squad last season. His game time at the club dropped to the extent that he made just three starts throughout the 2025-2026 Premier League campaign. Despite that, he managed to score four goals in 17 games in all competitions.

Awoniyi’s woes at Nottingham Forest reached their peak when he was placed in an induced coma after rupturing his intestine after colliding with a post during a game against Leicester City.

He will now attempt to rewrite his fortunes when he completes his move to Coventry City, a club that has already added a fellow Nigeria international, Frank Onyeka, from Brentford. Naija News reports that Onyeka signed a permanent deal with Frank Lampard’s side after spending the last season at the club on loan and helping them gain promotion.

Awoniyi will reunite with the Super Eagles midfielder once the Sky Blues complete the transfer process, which is reportedly worth about £17 million. The forward is not expected to be available when Nottingham Forest take on Arsenal in their opening Premier League Fixture on Friday.