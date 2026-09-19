Premier League Results: Brighton End Arsenal Winning Run, Hull Suffer First Defeat, Everton Shine

Brighton & Hove Albion ended Arsenal’s nine-match winning run in the Premier League with a 3-0 win earlier today, September 19.

Brighton started strongly against the reigning Premier League champions, with Ferdi Kadıoğlu firing over inside the opening three minutes. Charalampos Kostoulas then forced David Raya into a smart save with a strike from the edge of the box, while Bruno Guimarães hit the side netting from a tight angle for Arsenal.

The hosts took the lead just after the half-hour mark when Pascal Groß curled a superb effort beyond Raya from outside the area for his third league goal of the season.

Arsenal had a chance to equalise before half-time when Bukayo Saka received the ball inside the box following a quick counter-attack, but he could only direct his effort into the arms of Bart Verbruggen.

Brighton doubled their lead before the break when Kostoulas was given space outside the box and fired into the bottom corner.

The Seagulls added a third after the halftime break when Groß delivered an inswinging corner which Chema Andrés met with a powerful header for his first Brighton goal.

Arsenal struggled to find a response despite late chances for Riccardo Calafiori and Kai Havertz, while Verbruggen made another important save to deny Havertz.

Brighton moved up to third place with the victory, while Arsenal remained second behind Manchester City on goal difference. The defeat ended Arsenal’s run of nine successive Premier League victories stretching back to last season.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United handed Hull City their first league defeat of the season with a 2-1 win at St James’ Park. They have now extended their unbeaten home run to six matches.

The Magpies made a fast start and took the lead when Harvey Barnes found Joe Willock inside the box, with the midfielder taking a touch before firing into the near corner.

Barnes played a key role again as Newcastle doubled their advantage in the seventh minute. The winger carried the ball from halfway before finding Lewis Hall, who sent a low effort into the far corner.

Hull almost pulled one back when goalkeeper Lukáš Horníček gave possession away to Mohamed Belloumi, but the forward failed to react quickly enough.

Newcastle were awarded a penalty just before half-time after Sorba Thomas fouled Jacob Murphy, but Yoane Wissa saw his spot-kick saved by Konstantinos Tzolakis.

Hull improved after the break and reduced the deficit in the 67th minute when Mohamed-Ali Cho finished from Belloumi’s pass less than five minutes after coming off the bench.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser, but Horníček made important saves to preserve Newcastle’s lead and secure the three points.

The defeat ended Hull’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season and denied them the chance to become the first newly promoted side since Portsmouth in 2003/04 to avoid defeat in their opening five matches.

Meanwhile, Everton maintained their unbeaten start to the league season with a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Thierno Barry scored the only goal after 11 minutes when James Tarkowski’s long-range volley deflected off him and wrong-footed Christian Walton.

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Ipswich improved after half-time and tested Jordan Pickford through Julio Enciso and Abdoul Ouattara.

Barry appeared to have doubled Everton’s lead from a corner, but VAR ruled out the goal after determining that offside Brennan Johnson had interfered with Walton’s ability to make a save.

Ipswich were reduced to 10 men when Abdul Fatawu received a second yellow card for simulation.

Everton held on to secure their second league victory in six matches at Hill Dickinson Stadium and maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.