Pressure Mounts On Fulham Boss Alvaro Arbeloa Amid Fine, Sack Threat

Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is facing mounting pressure after being fined £25,000 by the Football Association (FA) for improper conduct.

The FA imposed the sanction after Alvaro Arbeloa admitted a charge relating to comments he made following Fulham’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Manchester United in September. The Spaniard had claimed officials would “not let Manchester United lose”, raising concerns over his remarks about refereeing impartiality.

The governing body also issued an official warning to the Fulham manager over comments deemed to have questioned the integrity of match officials.

Arbeloa’s disciplinary troubles came amid a difficult start to the campaign, with Fulham sitting bottom of the Premier League table after six matches and recording just two points.

The pressure has intensified following Fulham’s recent collapse against newly promoted Ipswich Town. The London club conceded twice late in the game to suffer a 2-1 defeat after taking an early lead.

Meanwhile, Fulham’s hierarchy are reportedly considering former Nottingham Forest manager Vitor Pereira as a possible successor if Arbeloa fails to turn the situation around.

Pereira is viewed as a potential candidate because of his experience in relegation battles, having worked with clubs facing difficult periods in English football.

Reports suggest Arbeloa has two matches, against Hull City and Coventry City, to improve results and strengthen his position.