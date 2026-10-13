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Joao Pedro Reveals His Current Best Midfielder Globally

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By Ernest Victor
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Chelsea forward Joao Pedro
Chelsea forward Joao Pedro

Key Takeaways

  • Chelsea forward, Joao Pedro, has labelled teammate Moises Caicedo the best midfielder in the world, praising his work rate and defensive strength.
  • Speaking to JioStar, Joao Pedro said Caicedo wins the ball back, covers huge ground and protects Chelsea’s back four, giving attackers freedom to push forward.
  • Moises Caicedo joined Chelsea from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2023 after attracting interest from several clubs, with Brighton accepting a negotiated deal.

Chelsea forward Joao Pedro has described teammate Moises Caicedo as the best midfielder in the world, praising the Ecuador international’s work rate, defensive strength and influence on the team.

Speaking to JioStar, the Brazilian said Caicedo’s ability to win back possession and cover ground allows Chelsea’s attacking players to push forward with greater freedom.

“Moises, for me, he is the best in his position in the world,” Joao Pedro said.

“He is a machine. He covers so much ground in midfield and wins the ball back so many times. That gives the rest of us the freedom to go forward and attack.

“When he is playing, we feel more secure as a team because we know he is there to protect the back four. So that is why he is very important for us.”

Caicedo’s defensive contributions have made him an important figure in Chelsea’s midfield, where he helps break up opposition attacks, recover possession and protect the back four.

His ability to maintain the team’s defensive shape also gives Chelsea’s forwards more opportunities to focus on creating chances and putting pressure on their opponents.

The Ecuadorian joined Chelsea from Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion in 2023 after attracting interest from several clubs. Brighton eventually agreed to a deal with the London side following negotiations over the midfielder’s transfer.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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