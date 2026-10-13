Joao Pedro Reveals His Current Best Midfielder Globally

Chelsea forward Joao Pedro has described teammate Moises Caicedo as the best midfielder in the world, praising the Ecuador international’s work rate, defensive strength and influence on the team.

Speaking to JioStar, the Brazilian said Caicedo’s ability to win back possession and cover ground allows Chelsea’s attacking players to push forward with greater freedom.

“Moises, for me, he is the best in his position in the world,” Joao Pedro said.

“He is a machine. He covers so much ground in midfield and wins the ball back so many times. That gives the rest of us the freedom to go forward and attack.

“When he is playing, we feel more secure as a team because we know he is there to protect the back four. So that is why he is very important for us.”

Caicedo’s defensive contributions have made him an important figure in Chelsea’s midfield, where he helps break up opposition attacks, recover possession and protect the back four.

His ability to maintain the team’s defensive shape also gives Chelsea’s forwards more opportunities to focus on creating chances and putting pressure on their opponents.

The Ecuadorian joined Chelsea from Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion in 2023 after attracting interest from several clubs. Brighton eventually agreed to a deal with the London side following negotiations over the midfielder’s transfer.