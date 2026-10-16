Chelsea Captain Reece James Set For Three Months Out After Knee Surgery

Chelsea captain Reece James is expected to miss around three months after undergoing knee surgery, ruling him out for the remainder of 2026.

Reece James, 26, suffered the injury during training last Friday, October 9, shortly before Chelsea’s 5-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea confirmed on Friday morning that James had undergone successful minor knee surgery but did not disclose a timeframe for his recovery. However, Sky Sports reports that the England international is expected to remain sidelined until 2027.

Head coach Xabi Alonso is expected to provide an update on the defender’s condition at his pre-match press conference today, October 16, ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Everton on Saturday.

James’ latest setback is another blow for a player who has endured repeated injury problems throughout his career. His expected absence could rule him out of several key fixtures, including home matches against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as an away meeting with Manchester City.

The right-back enjoyed a relatively settled campaign last season, making 29 Premier League appearances, his highest total since the 2020/21 season.

His performances earned him a place in England’s World Cup squad, although a hamstring injury during the tournament forced him to miss three matches. He recovered in time to start England’s semi-final defeat against Argentina.

James had made six appearances for Chelsea this season, including three starts in the Premier League, before suffering the knee injury.

Naija News gathered that the academy graduate signed a new six-year contract with the club in March, 2026.