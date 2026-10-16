Caicedo Vows To Become More Vocal Leader Under Alonso At Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has vowed to improve his communication on the pitch as he looks to develop his leadership skills under manager Xabi Alonso.

The 24-year-old returned to the starting line-up after a brief injury lay-off and helped Chelsea secure a 5-1 victory over Bournemouth.

Caicedo, who is part of Chelsea’s leadership group, admitted that becoming more vocal with his teammates remains an area for improvement as he seeks to repay Alonso’s confidence in him.

Speaking to Chelsea’s official website, the Ecuador international said he was determined to continue developing under the manager.

“With Xabi I am going to keep developing, for sure, and show him why he trusts me,” Caicedo said.

“I think every coach tells me that I can improve talking on the pitch, you know? Because they know that I’m a leader, but it will be better for me if I start talking more with the players. I try my best, but it’s not in my nature. So when I’m not able to talk, I just try to show even more.”

The midfielder also credited former Chelsea defender Thiago Silva for shaping his approach to leadership, praising the Brazilian’s commitment to guiding and supporting his teammates.

“You learn from the previous ones, like Thiago Silva; he was an example for us. He tried to help us every moment. How he was a leader here was amazing for all of us,” he added.

Caicedo described his position among Chelsea’s captains as a source of pride for himself and his family, although he admitted that he prefers to lead through his performances rather than words.

“Now being one of the captains is a pleasure for me, and a special feeling for my family. Even if I’m not a player who likes to talk a lot, I like to show through what I do, so others can see my example.”

Chelsea will look to build on their victory over Bournemouth when they travel to face Everton on Saturday.