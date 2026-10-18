Arsenal Beat Nottingham Forest As Madueke Secures Sixth League Win

Arsenal moved to within three points of Premier League leaders Manchester City after beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground earlier today, October 18, with substitute Noni Madueke scoring the decisive goal.

The winger scored in the second half to secure Arsenal’s sixth league win in seven matches and keep their title defence on course.

The match produced few clear chances in the opening period, with neither side managing a shot on target. It was only the second Premier League match this season to reach half-time without either goalkeeper being tested, following Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa on 31 August.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta introduced Madueke at the break, replacing Eberechi Eze, who struggled to make an impact on his first Premier League start of the season.

Forest showed greater attacking intent after the restart and looked more threatening, but they failed to make their opportunities count.

Madueke eventually broke the deadlock with Arsenal’s first shot on target, as his effort took a deflection off Daniel Munoz before finding the net. The goal proved enough to secure all three points for the visitors.

The Gunners have scored three Premier League goals through substitutes this season, with only Ipswich Town recording more, with four.

Meanwhile, Forest’s struggles at home continued under head coach Oliver Glasner, who joined the club in the summer after winning the FA Cup and UEFA Conference League with Crystal Palace.

Forest have recorded just one Premier League win this season, a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa, and are still searching for their first home league win.

Their failure to score against Arsenal extended their run without a home league goal to four consecutive matches. Despite registering 14 shots against the Gunners, Forest managed only two on target.