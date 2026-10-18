Premier League: Brighton Thrash Crystal Palace As Man United Extend Winless Run

Brighton & Hove Albion climbed to second in the Premier League table after thrashing rivals Crystal Palace 5-0.

Bournemouth also recorded their first Premier League win of the season, beating Sunderland 2-0 to move off the bottom of the table.

Brighton made a blistering start against Palace, scoring twice in the opening seven minutes before recording their biggest win over their rivals since 1956.

Jaydee Canvot put the Seagulls ahead with an own goal in the fourth minute before Diego Gomez doubled their advantage three minutes later with a stunning effort from the halfway line.

The Paraguay midfielder spotted goalkeeper Walter Benitez off his line and scored from 51 metres, according to Opta. It was the Premier League’s longest-range goal since Wayne Rooney scored from 58 metres for Everton against West Ham United in November 2017.

Yasin Ayari made it 3-0 in the 10th minute after receiving a backheel from Charalampos Kostoulas. Kostoulas then scored Brighton’s fourth early in the second half before Jack Hinshelwood completed the rout in the 84th minute.

The victory lifted Brighton to second place, although Arsenal could overtake them by beating Nottingham Forest later today, October 18.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s poor run continued with a draw against Leeds United, extending their winless streak across all competitions to six matches under head coach Michael Carrick.

Bryan Mbeumo gave United the lead 10 minutes before half-time, holding off James Justin to convert Youri Tielemans’ pass. Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised shortly after the half-time break, beating Mbeumo to a loose ball following a corner.

Both teams had opportunities to claim victory, but Bruno Fernandes failed to hit the target for United, while Anton Stach missed a chance for Leeds.

The result left United 13th in the table, with Leeds seventh, three points ahead of their opponents. Leeds also maintained their unbeaten home record across all competitions since March.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth secured a vital win over Sunderland to claim their first league victory of the campaign.

Marcus Tavernier opened the scoring in the sixth minute, heading into an empty net after Evanilson beat Kevin Danso and delivered a cross.

Sunderland’s task became more difficult in the 17th minute when Danso pulled down Evanilson as the striker advanced towards goal. Referee Craig Pawson showed the defender a straight red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Bournemouth capitalised three minutes into the second half when Omar Alderete’s underhit backpass allowed Evanilson to round goalkeeper Robin Roefs and score.

The win gave Bournemouth manager Marco Rose his first Premier League victory, while Sunderland remained without an away win this season. The Black Cats have also gone without a league victory since beating Fulham on 30 August.