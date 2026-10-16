Man United Fine Lisandro Martínez After Criticism Of Club Hierarchy

Manchester United have fined Lisandro Martínez after the defender publicly criticised the club’s hierarchy following Tuesday’s Champions League defeat to Atlético Madrid, with the club considering the matter closed.

The Argentina international questioned United’s summer recruitment, arguing that the club had failed to strengthen the squad adequately and left head coach Michael Carrick short of options.

Martínez specifically said he “expected more from our technical director”, Jason Wilcox, and suggested the club’s board should also take responsibility for the team’s struggles.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on 𝕏 earlier today, October 16, that United had fined the 28-year-old over his comments.

“Manchester United have fined Lisandro Martínez as punishment and consider the case now closed,” Romano wrote.

“Lisandro spoke to Carrick and the directors to clarify the situation, apologise, and is now moving on.”

Naija News gathered that Martínez held clear-the-air talks with Carrick, Wilcox, chief executive Omar Berrada and other senior officials at the club’s Carrington training ground. Sources described the meeting as positive.

After the discussions, Martínez issued a public apology on social media, admitting that frustration following the defeat had influenced his remarks.

“Today I met with the club’s leadership and the manager. It was a very positive conversation, where we were able to exchange views and speak openly about what happened after Tuesday’s game,” he wrote.

“Everyone knows that I am a passionate person and that I live football with great intensity. The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologise.

“Our club is at its best when we are all united, and I recognise that my words in that moment did not help with that. I know that every single person at Manchester United is doing everything possible to achieve our shared ambition: bringing the success that this club and its supporters deserve. With this situation now behind us, we are fully focused on winning together.”

Although reports confirmed the fine, United have not disclosed the amount or publicly detailed the disciplinary action.

Martínez’s current contract runs until the end of the 2026-27 season, with the club holding an option to extend it by another year.