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Lyon Beat Crystal Palace As Sunderland Snatch Late Europa League Win [Full Results]

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By Ernest Victor
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Europa League trophy
Europa League trophy

Key Takeaways

  • Lyon beat Crystal Palace three-two in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October 15, while Sunderland secured a late two-one victory over Torreense in Portugal.
  • Noah Sadiki scored Sunderland’s winner in the 93rd minute after Jules Ahoka equalised, completing the visitors’ comeback against Torreense.
  • Bayer Leverkusen topped the standings after beating Lech Poznan four-0, while Alphadjo Cisse scored a hat-trick in AC Milan’s four-0 win over Salzburg.

Lyon beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October 15, while Sunderland scored a stoppage-time winner to secure a 2-1 win over Torreense in Portugal.

Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan also recorded emphatic 4-0 wins over Lech Poznan and Salzburg respectively, while Benfica defeated Celtic 4-1.

Lyon took the lead in the 10th minute when Corentin Tolisso capitalised on a loose ball from a corner. Ernest Nuamah doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time, finishing Keito Nakamura’s cross after a well-worked move.

Crystal Palace responded early in the second half through Yeremy Pino, who finished a set-piece routine. However, Pavel Sulc restored Lyon’s two-goal cushion with a close-range flick.

Daichi Kamada reduced the deficit again with nine minutes remaining, but Lyon held on to claim their second consecutive league-phase victory.

Meanwhile, Sunderland came from behind to beat Torreense 2-1 after Noah Sadiki scored in the 93rd minute.

The Portuguese hosts took the lead in the 37th minute when Volnei Feltes beat his marker before firing a long-range effort past Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris introduced Granit Xhaka and Enzo Le Fee shortly before the hour mark, and the substitutions helped the visitors regain control. Jules Ahoka equalised before Sadiki completed the comeback in stoppage time, despite a lengthy VAR review that denied Sunderland a late penalty.

Leverkusen moved to the top of the standings with their 4-0 win over Lech Poznan. Patrik Schick scored twice from the penalty spot in the first half, while Malik Tillman also found the net before the break. Ibrahim Maza added the fourth goal late in the match.

AC Milan matched Leverkusen’s scoreline away to Salzburg, with teenage forward Alphadjo Cisse scoring a hat-trick. Goncalo Ramos added the fourth in the 72nd minute, although Filippo Terracciano’s red card took some shine off the win.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth defeated Sturm Graz 3-0, Juventus beat Celta Vigo 2-1 away from home, and Olympiacos secured a 1-0 victory over Marseille. Real Sociedad drew 1-1 with Union Saint-Gilloise, while Dinamo Zagreb defeated Anderlecht 1-0.

Benfica beat Celtic 4-1, AZ Alkmaar overcame Hapoel Be’er Sheva 2-1, and Besiktas edged Hoffenheim 3-2 on the road.

2026-2027 Europa League Matchday 2 Results

AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Hapoel Be’er Sheva

Celje 0-3 Omonia

Lech Poznan 0-4 Bayer Leverkusen

Lyon 3-2 Crystal Palace

Union Saint-Gilloise 1-1 Real Sociedad

Salzburg 0-4 AC Milan

Sparta Prague 1-1 Lillestrom

Torreense 1-2 Sunderland

Benfica 4-1 Celtic

Bournemouth 3-0 Sturm Graz

Celta Vigo 1-2 Juventus

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Anderlecht

Ferencvaros 2-1 Plzen

Hoffenheim 2-3 Besiktas

Jagiellonia 3-1 Ararat-Armenia

Marseille 0-1 Olympiacos

Nijmegen 1-1 Levski Sofia

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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