AC Milan, Juventus Get 2026/27 Europa League Foes, Sunderland Set For San Siro Trip

AC Milan and Juventus have discovered their opponents for the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League league phase following Friday’s draw at the Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo.

The two Italian giants, both placed in Pot One, will each play eight league-phase matches, four at home and four away, between September 2026 and January 2027.

Juventus will host Real Sociedad, Rennes, Omonia Nicosia and NEC, while travelling to AZ Alkmaar, Ferencvaros, Celta Vigo and Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

Milan will welcome Benfica, Ferencvaros, Sunderland and Ararat Armenia to the San Siro, with Olympiacos, Red Bull Salzburg, Bournemouth and Levski Sofia awaiting the Rossoneri away from home.

The draw has handed Sunderland a historic trip to Milan as the Black Cats prepare for their first European campaign since 1973. Sunderland, who finished seventh in the Premier League last season, will return to continental competition with a visit to the San Siro to face the seven-time European champions.

Bournemouth will also make history in their first European campaign. The Cherries will host Milan and travel to Real Sociedad, while also facing Viktoria Plzen, Sparta Prague, Sturm Graz, Celta Vigo, Hapoel Be’er Sheva and Lillestrom.

Crystal Palace, who won the Conference League last season, will host Real Sociedad, Sparta Prague, Lech Poznan and Hoffenheim. The Eagles will travel to Lyon, Red Bull Salzburg, Jagiellonia and Besiktas.

Scottish champions Celtic, who dropped into the Europa League after losing their Champions League play-off against LASK, will host Marseille, Ferencvaros, Celta Vigo and Besiktas. They will travel to Benfica, Union Saint-Gilloise, Omonia and Torreense.

The Europa League league phase will begin on September 16 and 17 and conclude on January 28, 2027. Under the format, 36 clubs will compete in a single league table, with each side playing eight matches.

The top eight teams will progress directly to the round of 16, while teams finishing between ninth and 24th will play the knockout play-offs. The bottom 12 clubs will leave European competition.

The knockout play-offs will take place on February 18 and 25, 2027, with the final scheduled for May 26 at Stadion Frankfurt in Germany.

Conference League Draw

Brighton and Hearts also learned their opponents in the Conference League draw, with both clubs facing six matches during the league phase.

Brighton will host Monaco, Universitatea Craiova and Kauno Zalgiris, while travelling to Panathinaikos, Getafe and Jablonec.

Hearts will welcome Monaco, Borac and Nordsjaelland to Tynecastle and travel to Pafos, Trabzonspor and Thun.

The Conference League league phase will begin on October 15, with each club playing six matches, three at home and three away.