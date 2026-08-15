Crystal Palace Sign Anan Khalaili, Cody Gakpo Nears Tottenham Move

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Israel international Anan Khalaili from Union Saint-Gilloise on a long-term contract.

The Eagles have reportedly paid £21m for the 21-year-old, who can operate as a right-back, wing-back or winger. Palace confirmed the deal earlier today, August 15, as they continued to strengthen Pierre Sage’s squad ahead of their Europa League campaign.

Khalaili joined Union Saint-Gilloise in 2024 and helped the Belgian club win their first Pro League title in 90 years, as well as the Belgian Cup.

He also gained Champions League experience last season, scoring three of his six goals in the competition.

The versatile defender becomes Palace’s fifth signing of the summer. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oscar Mingueza joined as free agents, while Dwight McNeil arrived in a deal involving Brennan Johnson. Evann Guessand also returned from Aston Villa on a season-long loan.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo.

The Netherlands international has agreed personal terms with Spurs, with Roberto De Zerbi keen to add him to his attacking options.

Gakpo joined Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth up to £45m and has scored 50 goals in 180 appearances for the club. He has also won the Premier League and Carabao Cup during his time at Anfield.

Liverpool reportedly want more than £60m for the 27-year-old but will not sanction his departure until they sign a replacement.

The Reds have also held talks with Paris Saint-Germain over Bradley Barcola, although they have been reluctant to meet the French club’s valuation.