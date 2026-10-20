Lookman, Osimhen Lead Nigerian Stars Into Champions League Action

Nigerian stars Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen and Christian Nwachukwu are set for UEFA Champions League action as the league phase continues later today and on Wednesday, October 21.

Lookman’s Atletico Madrid travel to Stuttgart on Tuesday, while Nwachukwu’s Sabah host Borussia Dortmund. Osimhen will lead Galatasaray’s attack against Lille on Wednesday, with LASK forward Moses Usor doubtful for his side’s trip to Sporting CP.

Atletico face Stuttgart at the MHPArena, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm Nigerian time. Diego Simeone’s side are looking to recover from their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in their opening league-phase fixture, having won their last six matches across all competitions.

Lookman scored in Atletico’s 2-0 win over Manchester United last week and has registered two goal involvements in 11 appearances this season.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, have won both their Champions League matches, beating Viking 3-1 and Slovan Bratislava 3-0. However, they suffered a 1-0 Bundesliga defeat to Hamburg on Saturday.

Nwachukwu’s Sabah welcome Dortmund to Baku at 5:45pm Nigerian time, hoping to build on their historic 2-0 win over Slavia Prague last week, which marked their first win in the competition.

Sabah have won all five of their home matches in the Champions League, including qualifying fixtures, while Dortmund have gone three games without a victory either side of the international break.

The 20-year-old Nwachukwu joined Sabah from Sheffield United in August and was part of the squad that defeated Slavia. He also featured in Saturday’s 4-0 league win over Gabala.

Elsewhere, Slavia Prague, who have Nigerians Mubarak Suleiman, Emmanuel Ayaosi, Moses David and Samuel Isifie in their squad, visit Fenerbahce at 5:45pm. Both sides are seeking their first league-phase victory.

Slavia have lost to Lens and Sabah, while Fenerbahce drew 1-1 with Roma before suffering a 6-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

On Wednesday, Osimhen’s Galatasaray travel to France to face Lille at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, with kick-off scheduled for 5:45pm Nigerian time.

Both teams have lost their opening two Champions League matches. Galatasaray suffered a 3-1 defeat to Sporting CP and a 4-1 home loss to Barcelona, despite taking the lead in both games. Lille also lost their first two fixtures and drew 1-1 with Brest in Ligue 1 at the weekend.

Osimhen played the full 90 minutes in Galatasaray’s 1-0 win over Gençlerbirliği on Saturday, with a late own goal settling the game.

LASK will also be away from home on Wednesday when they face Sporting CP. Usor remains doubtful after missing last week’s match against Liverpool, while compatriot Samuel Adeniran will hope to lead the attack after scoring in LASK’s 4-0 win over Austria Lustenau on Saturday.