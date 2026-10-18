Former Galatasaray Striker Slams Osimhen Over Body Language

Former Galatasaray striker Necati Ateş has criticised Victor Osimhen’s body language following the Turkish champions’ 1-0 win over Gençlerbirliği on Saturday.

Osimhen played the full 90 minutes but failed to score or provide an assist, ending his run of goal contributions in every appearance this season.

Speaking on the Spor Gecesi Digital YouTube channel, Ateş questioned Osimhen’s attitude when he fails to find the net, suggesting the striker’s desire for goals affects his demeanour on the pitch.

“I don’t like Osimhen’s body language. When Osimhen doesn’t score, he switches to a different version of himself because he thrives on goals,” Ateş was quoted as saying by Habersarikirmizi.

The former forward also questioned Osimhen’s decision-making during an attacking move in which he could have set up teammate Deniz Gül to score into an empty net.

Although Ateş admitted that the Nigerian did not deliberately deny Gül the opportunity, he insisted that Osimhen made the wrong choice with his pass.

“He didn’t pass to Deniz Gül so he could score into an empty net. He didn’t pass to Deniz; he passed to Batrakov. It wasn’t intentional, but his choice was wrong,” he added.

Despite the criticism, Osimhen remains an important figure in Galatasaray’s attack, having recorded six goals and three assists since the start of the campaign.