Victor Osimhen’s Pregnant Girlfriend Involved In Car Crash

Stefanie Kim Ladewig, the eight-month pregnant partner of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, has escaped unhurt after being involved in a three-vehicle accident in Istanbul, Turkey.

Naija News reports that the 26-year-old model was taken to a hospital for medical checks following the crash but was later discharged after doctors confirmed that she was in good condition.

According to a report by Türkiye Today, the accident happened at about 3:10 pm on Tuesday in the Mithatpasa neighbourhood of Kemerburgaz, within Istanbul’s Eyupsultan district.

Ladewig was reportedly driving an SUV when the vehicle entered a bend and collided with a light commercial vehicle driven by a person identified as Paris T.

The impact caused her to lose control of the SUV, which then crashed into another SUV coming from the opposite direction.

The incident involved three vehicles, including two SUVs and a light commercial vehicle.

All three vehicles were damaged in the collision, but no injuries were recorded.

After the accident, Ladewig was taken to a private hospital in the Maslak area of Istanbul’s Sariyer district for precautionary medical examinations because of her pregnancy.

She was examined by medical personnel and later allowed to leave the hospital after the checks showed that she was in good condition.

Ladewig, who was born in Berlin, Germany, works as a model and is known for sharing fashion and beauty content on social media.

Her partner, Osimhen, is 27 and represents Nigeria at the international level.

The striker currently plays for Turkish football club Galatasaray, where he continues his professional career.