 Skip to content
Sports

Osimhen ‘Perfect’ To Exploit Barcelona’s High Defensive Line, Says Galatasaray Coach

Published
By Ernest Victor
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Victor Osimhen in training at Galatasaray
Victor Osimhen in training at Galatasaray

Key Takeaways

  • Galatasaray assistant coach, Ismael Garcia, said Victor Osimhen is fit and ready to start against Barcelona in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match.
  • Garcia told Diario Sport that Barcelona’s aggressive high defensive line under Hansi Flick makes Osimhen’s pace and movement a perfect weapon to exploit space behind.
  • Barcelona go into the game after a three-0 La Liga win over Getafe, while Galatasaray beat Kasimpasa three-one to stay top of the Turkish league.

Galatasaray assistant coach Ismael Garcia believes Victor Osimhen’s pace and movement could cause problems for Barcelona when both sides meet in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Nigeria international is expected to lead Galatasaray’s attack after returning from injury over the weekend, giving the Turkish champions a major boost ahead of their meeting with Hansi Flick’s side.

Speaking to Diario Sport, as quoted by Barca Blaugranes, Garcia confirmed that Osimhen was fit and available for selection, describing the striker as a key player who could exploit Barcelona’s defensive approach.

“Yes, yes. I’m not going to tell you clichés or lies: he’s ready to play and he’s a completely differential player for us. Obviously, he’s there to play,” Garcia said.

He added that Barcelona’s tendency to defend with a high line could make Osimhen particularly dangerous.

“And I’ll tell you more: the top players do well in every game, but perhaps, because of Barcelona’s way of defending, so aggressive and with the defensive line in the middle of the field, Osimhen is the striker who, due to his characteristics, is perfect against that type of defense,” he said.

“Beyond the fact that he is an extraordinary striker, we hope that he can do a lot of damage to Barcelona with the way he plays.”

Barcelona often push their defensive line high up the pitch under Flick, seeking to press opponents aggressively and maintain control of possession.

However, the approach can leave space behind the defence, which Osimhen could exploit with his pace, intelligent runs and ability to stretch opposition defenders.

The striker’s return from injury also gives Galatasaray a significant attacking option as they prepare to face the Spanish side.

Barcelona head into Tuesday’s Champions League fixture on the back of a convincing 3-0 win over Getafe in La Liga.

Galatasaray also recorded a positive result at the weekend, beating Kasimpasa 3-1 to maintain their position at the top of the Turkish Super Lig.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.