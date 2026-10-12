Osimhen ‘Perfect’ To Exploit Barcelona’s High Defensive Line, Says Galatasaray Coach

Galatasaray assistant coach Ismael Garcia believes Victor Osimhen’s pace and movement could cause problems for Barcelona when both sides meet in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Nigeria international is expected to lead Galatasaray’s attack after returning from injury over the weekend, giving the Turkish champions a major boost ahead of their meeting with Hansi Flick’s side.

Speaking to Diario Sport, as quoted by Barca Blaugranes, Garcia confirmed that Osimhen was fit and available for selection, describing the striker as a key player who could exploit Barcelona’s defensive approach.

“Yes, yes. I’m not going to tell you clichés or lies: he’s ready to play and he’s a completely differential player for us. Obviously, he’s there to play,” Garcia said.

He added that Barcelona’s tendency to defend with a high line could make Osimhen particularly dangerous.

“And I’ll tell you more: the top players do well in every game, but perhaps, because of Barcelona’s way of defending, so aggressive and with the defensive line in the middle of the field, Osimhen is the striker who, due to his characteristics, is perfect against that type of defense,” he said.

“Beyond the fact that he is an extraordinary striker, we hope that he can do a lot of damage to Barcelona with the way he plays.”

Barcelona often push their defensive line high up the pitch under Flick, seeking to press opponents aggressively and maintain control of possession.

However, the approach can leave space behind the defence, which Osimhen could exploit with his pace, intelligent runs and ability to stretch opposition defenders.

The striker’s return from injury also gives Galatasaray a significant attacking option as they prepare to face the Spanish side.

Barcelona head into Tuesday’s Champions League fixture on the back of a convincing 3-0 win over Getafe in La Liga.

Galatasaray also recorded a positive result at the weekend, beating Kasimpasa 3-1 to maintain their position at the top of the Turkish Super Lig.