Vincent Kompany Doubtful For Bayern’s Champions League Clash Against Arsenal

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany is doubtful for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Arsenal as he continues to recover from a virus, assistant coach Aaron Danks has confirmed.

Kompany missed training and his pre-match press conference earlier today, October 20, after falling ill, with the illness reportedly causing pain in his legs. Bayern’s medical team is monitoring his condition before deciding whether he can attend the match at the Emirates Stadium.

“It’s difficult to say. It has affected his legs at times and he’s felt some pain in his legs. I’m not sure about the reports that he was lying down on the couch. I think we can all lie down on the couch after a game sometimes. It’s just a virus,” Danks said.

Danks added that Kompany was resting at home but remained in contact with the coaching staff as they prepared for the encounter.

“Getting Vincent to rest is a difficult challenge. But yeah, so he’s at home, he’s resting. We take it day by day, so I’m still unsure of his involvement tomorrow,” he said.

The assistant coach stressed that Kompany would continue to contribute to the team’s preparations, regardless of whether he could attend the match in person.

“He’ll play his role, he’ll play his part in the game. Whether that’s at the Allianz or not at the Allianz, we have to wait and see at this moment,” Danks added.

Danks previously took charge of Bayern during the first leg of last season’s Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain in Kompany’s absence, when the German side lost 5-4.

Meanwhile, Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich also missed the final training session for personal reasons, leaving his availability for the Arsenal fixture uncertain.

“With Joshua, unfortunately, it’s just personal reasons. I’m not sure at the moment what that means moving into tomorrow, but, yeah, he’s just away for personal reasons,” Danks said.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s participation is also undecided, despite returning to training over the past two days.

“No decision has been made yet, so Manuel has been on the grass for the last two days, which is fantastic,” Danks said, adding that the coaching staff would assess his fitness before making a final decision.