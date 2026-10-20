Fàbregas Excited As Como Prepare For Historic Manchester United Clash

Como head coach Cesc Fàbregas has described his side’s upcoming UEFA Champions League clash with Manchester United as a dream fixture, while urging his players to believe they can compete against one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The Italian side are set to host Manchester United in what has been described as the first Champions League home match in Como’s 119-year history, marking a major milestone in their European campaign.

Como began their debut Champions League campaign with an impressive 4-1 win over RB Leipzig before suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat to Feyenoord.

Despite the setback, Fàbregas remains focused on securing a place in the knockout stages, although he recognises the difficulty of competing against Europe’s leading teams.

“It’s a great match against one of the best and biggest teams in history,” Fàbregas said. “It’s a match to dream about, but we must try to do our best to try to win and pick up the three points.

“We slowly have to understand what it’s like to face the top sides, when you know that they’re better than you, but you still have to compete with what you have.

“Our inner strength and our mentality are what must make us strong and allow us to believe that we can do it.”

The former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder also praised Como’s progress in building a competitive side capable of challenging in Serie A and Europe.

“We slowly formed a stable, solid team that could grow in Serie A, which is a very competitive league,” he added.

“We have a very tough path to qualify for the next stage, and for us it’s a pleasure to be here competing.”