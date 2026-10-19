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Semenyo Faces Eight Weeks Out As Haaland Nears Man City Return

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By Ernest Victor
Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo
Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo

Key Takeaways

  • Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca said winger Antoine Semenyo could miss up to eight weeks after suffering a knee injury against Ipswich Town.
  • Maresca said a scan showed Semenyo’s injury was less serious than initially feared after he came on in the 76th minute of City’s three-two win.
  • Erling Haaland faces a training fitness assessment after picking up a knock against Ipswich, with Maresca hopeful he can face AEK Athens on Tuesday.

Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo could be sidelined for up to eight weeks with a knee injury, while striker Erling Haaland is hopeful of returning against AEK Athens in the Champions League on Tuesday.

City manager Enzo Maresca confirmed Semenyo’s expected absence after the Ghana international sustained the injury during their 3-2 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town at the weekend.

Semenyo came on as a substitute in the 76th minute but suffered the setback shortly afterwards. A subsequent scan, however, revealed that the injury was less serious than initially feared.

“After the scan we feel much better because it’s not as bad as we expected,” Maresca said.

“It could be eight weeks, so now the most important thing is for him to recover.”

The winger’s absence is a setback for City as they prepare for their European campaign, with the club facing a prolonged period without the Ghanaian international.

Meanwhile, Haaland could return to the squad for Tuesday’s clash after picking up a knock against Ipswich Town.

The Norwegian striker was seen limping after the match, raising concerns about his availability for the Champions League fixture.

However, Maresca expressed optimism about Haaland’s chances of featuring, with the forward set to undergo a fitness assessment during training.

“He can be available,” the manager said. “We have a session now, and we’ll see.”

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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