Semenyo Faces Eight Weeks Out As Haaland Nears Man City Return

Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo could be sidelined for up to eight weeks with a knee injury, while striker Erling Haaland is hopeful of returning against AEK Athens in the Champions League on Tuesday.

City manager Enzo Maresca confirmed Semenyo’s expected absence after the Ghana international sustained the injury during their 3-2 Premier League victory over Ipswich Town at the weekend.

Semenyo came on as a substitute in the 76th minute but suffered the setback shortly afterwards. A subsequent scan, however, revealed that the injury was less serious than initially feared.

“After the scan we feel much better because it’s not as bad as we expected,” Maresca said.

“It could be eight weeks, so now the most important thing is for him to recover.”

The winger’s absence is a setback for City as they prepare for their European campaign, with the club facing a prolonged period without the Ghanaian international.

Meanwhile, Haaland could return to the squad for Tuesday’s clash after picking up a knock against Ipswich Town.

The Norwegian striker was seen limping after the match, raising concerns about his availability for the Champions League fixture.

However, Maresca expressed optimism about Haaland’s chances of featuring, with the forward set to undergo a fitness assessment during training.

“He can be available,” the manager said. “We have a session now, and we’ll see.”