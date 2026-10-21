Barcelona Report PSG To UEFA Over ‘Massacre, Parisian Style’ Tifo

Barcelona have reported Paris Saint-Germain to UEFA over a controversial banner displayed by the French club’s supporters before their 4-2 Champions League win at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, October 20.

According to ESPN, PSG fans unveiled a giant tifo showing a masked figure wielding a chainsaw to destroy Barcelona’s badge before kick-off. The banner carried the words, “Massacre, Parisian style.”

The supporters also used pyrotechnics to create the impression of sparks from the chainsaw as it cut through the Spanish club’s crest. Barcelona reportedly considered the imagery overly aggressive and offensive, prompting the club to lodge a complaint with UEFA.

The incident overshadowed the build-up to an entertaining encounter between the European heavyweights, with PSG extending their winning start in this season’s Champions League.

Desire Doue, Lucas Hernandez, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz scored for the reigning European champions, while Xavi Espart and Lamine Yamal were on target for Barcelona.

Barcelona twice fought back to draw level through Espart and Yamal, but Vitinha restored PSG’s lead shortly after the teenager’s equaliser. Ruiz then struck five minutes later to seal the victory.

The defeat ended Barcelona’s 11-match winning run and handed Hansi Flick his first loss of the season.

PSG head coach Luis Enrique praised his players after the match, highlighting their attacking quality and ability to withstand Barcelona’s pressure.

“What an atmosphere! The tifos from our fans were, once again, unbelievable. I think we witnessed two teams playing incredible football, such attacking football. We showed our level,” Enrique said on PSG’s official website.

He described his side’s first-half display as exceptional but admitted they struggled during the opening 15 minutes of the second half.

“It was a very competitive match; I think our first half was exceptional before we struggled in the first 15 minutes of the second half. It was hard to keep control of the game, but then we were able to create more scoring chances and win the match,” he added.

Enrique also credited his substitutes with helping PSG regain momentum, stressing the need for the team to maintain their progress.

Both clubs will now turn their attention to domestic action this weekend. PSG face Lyon in a top-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash, while Barcelona host arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Clásico.