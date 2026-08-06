Real Madrid Announce Signing Of Yan Diomande From RB Leipzig

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of highly rated winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig in a deal worth up to €140 million, bringing an end to one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer.

The Spanish giants announced on Thursday that the 19-year-old Ivory Coast international has signed a seven-year contract that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 30 June 2033.

In an official statement, the club said: “Real Madrid C. F. and RB Leipzig have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Yan Diomande, who will be linked to our club for the next seven seasons, until 30 June 2033.”

According to reports, Real Madrid will pay an initial €125 million, with performance-related bonuses capable of taking the total package to €140 million.

The transfer becomes the biggest sale in RB Leipzig’s history and ranks among the most expensive departures ever from the Bundesliga. Only Ousmane Dembele’s move from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona in 2017 and Jude Bellingham’s switch from Dortmund to Real Madrid in 2023 commanded higher guaranteed fees. Diomande’s €125 million base price matches the amount Liverpool paid Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz in 2025.

Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schäfer said the deal reflected the club’s ability to develop elite young players.

“It makes us proud that Yan has attracted major international attention through his strong performances at RB Leipzig. That shows the development young, hungry and highly developable players can make with us,” Schäfer said.

Diomande also paid tribute to the German club after completing his dream move.

He said, “The club and those responsible believed in me a year ago, even though at that point I had only played a few professional matches.”

“The move to Real Madrid is the fulfilment of a childhood dream for me. That makes me all the more grateful to those responsible at RB Leipzig for making this move possible for me despite my ongoing contract.”

The teenager’s rise has been remarkable. Before joining Leipzig last summer for €20 million from Spanish side Leganes, he had made only 10 senior appearances for the club. Leganes are also expected to benefit financially from the transfer through a sell-on clause.

Several of Europe’s biggest clubs were credited with interest in the winger, including Liverpool, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. However, Leipzig turned down multiple offers believed to be around €100 million before Real Madrid tabled the bid that finally secured the deal.

Diomande’s exit had appeared inevitable in recent weeks. He initially missed Leipzig’s pre-season training camp in Austria due to illness before later linking up with the squad, only to leave again as negotiations with Real Madrid reached the end.