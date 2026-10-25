Mourinho Rejects Special Plan To Stop Yamal Ahead Of El Clásico

Real Madrid manager, José Mourinho, has ruled out making special tactical adjustments to stop Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal ahead of tonight’s El Clásico at the Spotify Camp Nou.

At his pre-match press conference on Saturday, Mourinho acknowledged the 19-year-old winger’s quality but insisted Real Madrid would stick to their established approach rather than reorganise to contain one player.

“There’s no specific plan against Lamine,” Mourinho said, according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“He’s a great player, great players deserve respect… but changing your plans, your structures is another. The players are all good, same as ours.”

Mourinho’s comments come as both sides prepare for a crucial La Liga encounter at 9 p.m. tonight, with Real Madrid trailing Barcelona by six points. Naija News gathered that the visitors will be without Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior, who is suspended for the fixture.

Barcelona head into the clash following a 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League, where the French side used close marking to limit Yamal’s influence.

In La Liga, Barca have yet to record a defeat. They have won 9 out of their 9 league games so far this campaign. They are currently sitting on top of the table with 27 points.

On the other hand, Real Madrid have had a tough start to the campaign as they have recorded two defeats in 9 games. They are currently third in the league table.