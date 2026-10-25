Courtois Ruled Out Of Real Madrid’s El Clásico Clash Against Barcelona

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out of Sunday’s El Clásico against FC Barcelona after suffering a flu-like illness.

The Spanish club confirmed the Belgian’s late withdrawal on their official website, with 19-year-old Ukrainian goalkeeper Illia Voloshyn called up as his replacement for the La Liga encounter.

“Courtois is a last-minute absence due to a flu-like illness for tonight’s match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, corresponding to the tenth matchday of La Liga,” the club stated.

“Illia Voloshyn has been called up in his place.”

Barcelona head into the encounter top of the La Liga table with 27 points from nine matches, six points clear of third-placed Madrid.

The Catalan side have won all nine league games this season and will be looking to extend their perfect run against their fierce rivals.

Another win would strengthen Barcelona’s position at the summit and move them closer to matching the club record for the best start to a La Liga campaign.

Madrid, meanwhile, will be looking to close the gap and revive their title challenge after suffering defeats against Real Betis and city rivals Atletico Madrid earlier in the season.

The hosts will also be without Brazilian forward Vinícius Júnior, who is serving a four-match domestic suspension.