Tenerife Striker Jesus de Miguel Dies At 30 After On-Pitch Collision

CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel has died aged 30 after suffering serious head and chest injuries during a Spanish second-division match against FC Andorra on Monday.

The forward sustained the injuries following a collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono in the closing stages of the encounter at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez in Tenerife.

The incident occurred seven minutes into stoppage time, with the score level at 2-2. Owono rushed towards the centre circle to intercept a long ball but collided with De Miguel, hitting the striker with his knee.

De Miguel remained motionless as medical personnel rushed to his aid before an ambulance took him to hospital. The referee sent Owono off with a straight red card before abandoning the match.

Although De Miguel’s condition was initially described as stable but serious on Monday, his health deteriorated on Tuesday morning. He died at 07:00 GMT, according to reports.

Spanish media outlet Marca reported that the striker suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance, but paramedics successfully resuscitated him before he arrived at the hospital.

Tenerife confirmed his death in an emotional statement, expressing shock and grief over the loss.

“Heartbroken, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe this is true, CD Tenerife announces the tragic death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda,” the club said.

“There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can lessen this overwhelming sadness. We stand with his grieving family, with his loved ones, with all of Tenerife who mourn this cruel loss today.”

The club also said De Miguel’s family appreciated the messages of support and asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Andorra expressed condolences to his family, teammates and Tenerife, while former Barcelona defender and club co-owner Gerard Pique wrote: “I am sorry with all my soul. Rest in peace, Jesus.”

De Miguel’s former club, Castellon, also mourned his death, describing the loss as deeply unfair.

La Liga president Javier Tebas joined the tributes, saying: “Today, we all share the terrible pain of an irreparable loss. My deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, teammates and the whole club.”

Real Madrid and France forward Kylian Mbappe also paid tribute on social media, writing: “Much sadness; there are no words.”