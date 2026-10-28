Spanish Copa Del Rey Matches Suspended After Train Crash Kills 68

All 24 Copa del Rey matches scheduled for today, October 28, have been suspended following a train crash in Spain’s Toledo province that killed at least 68 people.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced the postponement in a statement, saying the decision was taken to honour the victims and show solidarity with those affected by the tragedy.

More than 500 passengers were travelling on the trains involved in the collision and derailment in Toledo.

Five La Liga clubs, Levante, Alaves, Valencia, Celta Vigo and Real Betis, were due to feature in today’s first-round fixtures before the suspension.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will enter the competition at the last-32 stage.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have expressed their condolences to the victims and their families following the accident.

In a statement shared on social media, Barcelona said, “FC Barcelona expresses its deepest condolences to the victims of the serious railway accident between Los Yebenes and Urda (Toledo).

“The club wishes to convey its support and solidarity to the families and friends of the victims and to wish all those injured a speedy recovery.”

Real Madrid also issued a statement on its official website, expressing sorrow over the accident and offering support to emergency services involved in the rescue operations.

“Real Madrid C. F. wishes to express its deepest sorrow over the tragic railway accident that occurred in the province of Toledo,” the club said.

“The club extends its condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, as well as its affection and solidarity to the injured and all those affected by this terrible accident.

“Real Madrid would like to express its full support to the emergency services and all those working in the rescue efforts, and shares in the grief of everyone impacted during these moments of profound sadness.”

Thursday’s Copa del Rey fixtures remain unaffected by the decision.

The RFEF has yet to announce new dates for the 24 postponed matches.