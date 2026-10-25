Onana Hospitalised After Three-Car Crash In Turkey

Trabzonspor goalkeeper André Onana was taken to hospital after a three-car road accident in Turkey on Thursday night but escaped serious injury.

Naija News gathered that the Cameroon international was travelling along Yomra Road near Trabzon when the collision happened, hours after keeping a clean sheet in Trabzonspor’s 2-0 win over Scottish side Hearts in the UEFA Conference League.

Reports said another vehicle struck the rear of Onana’s £100,000 Hongqi E-HS9 SUV, forcing it into the car ahead in a chain-reaction collision.

Emergency services attended the scene, with images showing significant damage to the goalkeeper’s vehicle. Onana was taken to hospital for medical examinations but was later cleared by doctors after escaping serious injuries.

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan confirmed the incident and reassured supporters about the goalkeeper’s condition.

The accident brought an abrupt end to an otherwise successful evening for Onana, who helped Trabzonspor win without conceding a goal.

Onana, 30, joined the Turkish club on a season-long loan from Manchester United after falling out of favour at Old Trafford.

The move gave the former Ajax and Inter Milan goalkeeper a chance to regain regular playing time and rebuild his confidence after struggling to maintain consistent form in the Premier League.