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Onana Hospitalised After Three-Car Crash In Turkey

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By Ernest Victor
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Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana
Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana

Key Takeaways

  • Trabzonspor goalkeeper André Onana was taken to hospital after a three-car collision on Yomra Road near Trabzon in Turkey on Thursday night.
  • Reports said another vehicle struck the rear of Onana’s £100,000 Hongqi E-HS9 SUV, forcing it into the car ahead.
  • Doctors later cleared Onana after examinations found no serious injuries, and Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan confirmed the accident and reassured supporters about his condition.

Trabzonspor goalkeeper André Onana was taken to hospital after a three-car road accident in Turkey on Thursday night but escaped serious injury.

Naija News gathered that the Cameroon international was travelling along Yomra Road near Trabzon when the collision happened, hours after keeping a clean sheet in Trabzonspor’s 2-0 win over Scottish side Hearts in the UEFA Conference League.

Reports said another vehicle struck the rear of Onana’s £100,000 Hongqi E-HS9 SUV, forcing it into the car ahead in a chain-reaction collision.

Emergency services attended the scene, with images showing significant damage to the goalkeeper’s vehicle. Onana was taken to hospital for medical examinations but was later cleared by doctors after escaping serious injuries.

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan confirmed the incident and reassured supporters about the goalkeeper’s condition.

The accident brought an abrupt end to an otherwise successful evening for Onana, who helped Trabzonspor win without conceding a goal.

Onana, 30, joined the Turkish club on a season-long loan from Manchester United after falling out of favour at Old Trafford.

The move gave the former Ajax and Inter Milan goalkeeper a chance to regain regular playing time and rebuild his confidence after struggling to maintain consistent form in the Premier League.

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Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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