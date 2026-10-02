Tragedy As SUV Loses Control, Kills One In Lagos

A road accident involving a Lexus SUV has claimed the life of one person and left three others seriously injured along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road inward Eko Hotel in Lagos.

Naija News reports that the accident happened on Friday when a grey Lexus SUV 350 with registration number LSD 554 KV reportedly lost control, crashed into a roadside pole and overturned.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) disclosed this in a statement, explaining that preliminary security information indicated that the vehicle had collided violently with the pole before overturning.

According to the agency, LASTMA officials monitoring traffic around the Coastal Road axis quickly moved to the scene, secured the affected section and supported emergency response efforts.

The three injured victims were rescued from the wreckage with the help of some Good Samaritans and taken to Duck-Yard Hospital within the Military Zone for urgent medical attention.

Security personnel from Victoria Island also provided support at the scene, while LASTMA officers removed the damaged vehicle from the road to prevent another accident and restore normal traffic movement.

The agency added that relevant emergency and security agencies were contacted to carry out rescue operations, investigations and other necessary safety procedures.

Meanwhile, LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and urged motorists to be more careful when using the roads.

Bakare-Oki warned against excessive speeding and reckless driving, noting that such behaviour could lead to fatal accidents.

He called on motorists to maintain proper speed, remain alert and obey existing traffic regulations.

The LASTMA boss said excessive speed, reckless driving and loss of control could have devastating consequences for motorists and other road users.

He also urged members of the public to report road accidents, vehicle breakdowns, obstructions and other emergencies to the agency through its toll-free number, 3367, for immediate assistance.