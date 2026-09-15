Raheem Sterling Admits Dangerous Driving After Lamborghini Crash

Former England international Raheem Sterling has admitted to dangerous driving after crashing his Lamborghini into motorway barriers in Hampshire in May.

Raheem Sterling, 31, appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court, where he also admitted possessing nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Naija News gathered that Sterling was arrested after the single-vehicle crash on the M3 southbound near the Minley interchange on the morning of 28 May.

Hampshire Police said no other vehicles were involved in the incident and no injuries were reported, according to a BBC report.

Sterling, who is from Berkshire, has won 82 England caps and last represented his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The court case comes after a difficult period in Sterling’s club career. He most recently played for Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie after leaving Chelsea in January, but made only eight appearances for the club.

Sterling joined Chelsea from Manchester City in 2022 and spent four years with the London club, making 59 league appearances. He also spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Arsenal.

Before joining Chelsea, Sterling enjoyed a successful spell at Manchester City, where he won four Premier League titles. He began his senior career at Liverpool before moving to City in 2015.