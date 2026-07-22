Gridlock As Accident Disrupts Traffic On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Motorists travelling towards Ogun State were on Wednesday trapped in heavy traffic following a recovery operation carried out after a road accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The congestion was reported around the Kara Bridge axis, where emergency responders temporarily restricted vehicular movement to enable them to remove a crashed vehicle from the road.

Naija News reports that the operation resulted in a long queue of vehicles, with the traffic reportedly stretching as far as the New Garage area.

Motorists heading towards Ogun State were the worst affected as the temporary restriction slowed the movement of vehicles along the busy highway.

Traffic officials said the temporary restriction was necessary to allow emergency responders to safely evacuate the accident scene.

They explained that the measure was also aimed at preventing further accidents and ensuring the safety of motorists and emergency personnel involved in the recovery exercise.

Many commuters travelling towards Ogun State were forced to spend several hours in traffic as the recovery operation continued.

However, motorists travelling towards Lagos from the Mowe-Ibafo corridor were largely unaffected by the incident, as traffic in that direction continued to move without significant obstruction.

Authorities appealed to motorists caught in the gridlock to remain patient and follow the instructions of traffic management officials deployed to the area.

They assured road users that normal traffic flow would resume after the recovery operation was completed and the affected section of the highway was cleared.

Motorists were also advised against driving recklessly or attempting to use unauthorised routes in a bid to escape the traffic, as such actions could worsen the situation or lead to further accidents.

Meanwhile, authorities also confirmed that a containerised truck which had earlier fallen at the Cater Bridge axis had been successfully removed.

The removal of the truck restored normal traffic movement around the affected section and eased concerns among road users.

The development came as traffic officials continued efforts to keep the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway free of obstructions and ensure the smooth movement of vehicles.

Road users have been advised to exercise caution while travelling on major highways, particularly in areas where emergency recovery or road clearance operations are taking place.

Motorists were also urged to maintain safe driving practices, keep a safe distance from other vehicles and remain alert to traffic signs and instructions from officials.