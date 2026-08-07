England’s Star Ivan Toney Charged With Assault

England striker Ivan Toney has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm following an alleged incident at a central London nightclub.

Ivan Toney, 30, who plays for Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, was charged on 31 July over an incident said to have taken place on Wardour Street in Soho on 6 December 2025. He is scheduled to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 24 September.

A spokesperson for Toney said: “Ivan acknowledges the charge and although he is naturally shocked, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court.”

The court date comes just two days before England’s UEFA Nations League fixture against World Cup holders Spain at Wembley, raising uncertainty over the striker’s availability.

Toney earned a surprise recall to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for this summer’s FIFA World Cup. He made a late substitute appearance in the semi-final against Argentina before starting England’s 6-4 victory over France in the third-place play-off.

The forward joined Al Ahli from Brentford in August 2024 in a deal worth £40 million after establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s leading goalscorers. During his time at Brentford, he found the net 72 times in 141 appearances, including 36 goals across three Premier League campaigns.

Toney began his professional career at Northampton Town before spells with Newcastle United, Peterborough United and Brentford. He also featured in England’s run to the Euro 2024 final after returning from a gambling suspension that ruled him out for the first half of the 2023-2024 season.