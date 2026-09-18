Tuchel Recalls Alexander-Arnold, Palmer To England Squad With Warning

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has recalled Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer to his squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures, but warned both players that they must perform to keep their places.

Naija News recalls that Tuchel left Real Madrid right-back Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea forward Palmer out of England’s squad for the World Cup in North America. The pair have now returned after making strong starts to the new club season.

Alexander-Arnold, 27, has won 34 England caps and last played for the Three Lions in June 2025, when he came on as a substitute in a 1-0 win over Andorra.

He has made five appearances for Real Madrid this season, including three starts, and has provided one assist.

Palmer, 24, last represented England in a 1-0 friendly defeat by Japan in March. The Chelsea forward has scored four goals and provided two assists in six appearances this season.

“They had a good start to the season,” said Tuchel, who has again omitted Manchester City’s Phil Foden. “They never did anything wrong. We just chose different players.

“So now it is a new competition. Some players, some positions, have more injuries. Some have fewer injuries. Cole has his starts that he always had, but he has his numbers back – he has his assists back, he has decisive goals back, so that is why he is in the squad.

“I think he has a point to prove, and the same goes for Trent. He was never off the list. He was never non-selectable for us, and it is his chance to show, come to camp and be the best version of himself.”

Alexander-Arnold has played in midfield for Real Madrid this season, including in their Champions League win over Inter Milan earlier this month, but Tuchel said he would use the former Liverpool player at right-back for England.

“He had a good start in two positions for Real Madrid, and he comes as a right-back for us,” Tuchel said.

The England boss also insisted that Alexander-Arnold must compete for his place after missing the World Cup squad.

“[He needs to] perform, that’s just what it is. It is a competition, and I understand the question because he was not with us at the World Cup. We trusted other players,” the coach stated.

“I still stick with this decision, and it is now time to fight for his place. He always said he is up for a fight; he always said he is up to fight for his place – especially for England, so it is on him to prove it, and he is more than welcome in camp.

“We have a long camp, and I am sure he will show up.”

Tuchel said Palmer would also need to make an impact if he wants to establish himself in the team.

“It is one thing to be nominated, like with Cole, and get your ticket back in the squad, but it’s another thing to perform for England,” he said.

“Cole needs to step up when he comes, and he needs to show these kinds of numbers to get his place, keep his shirt and justify the nomination.”

Tuchel also urged all his players to approach every international window with maximum commitment, warning that they could never take their next England appearance for granted.

“Jordan Henderson said it so professionally well before the match against France; you just never know when your next England match is coming.

“So, guys, this is it, this is the next England match you play to the fullest, you show up with the right attitude, and you give it your all, because you never know.

“It is not even a shout-out to Trent; it is a shout-out to everyone. It’s the mentality that we want to have.

“If you come to camp, it is not an international break; it’s an international window.”

England will host World Cup winners Spain at Wembley on Saturday, 26 September, before travelling to the Czech Republic on Tuesday, 29 September. Tuchel’s side will then face Croatia on Saturday, 3 October, before hosting the Czech Republic on Tuesday, 6 October.

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott and Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha, who were both included in England’s pre-World Cup squad, have retained their places.

Leeds United forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also been selected after scoring three Premier League goals this season, while Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall, Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly and Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele are also included.

Dean Henderson, Jordan Henderson, Reece James, Djed Spence and John Stones, who were all part of the World Cup squad, miss out with injuries. Foden, Morgan Gibbs-White, Adam Wharton and Harry Maguire are among the other notable absentees.

England squad for September and October international games

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Jason Steele, James Trafford.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrad Branthwaite, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Guehi, Lewis Hall, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Nico O’Reilly, Jarrell Quansah.

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Alex Scott.

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Rio Ngumoha, Marcus Rashford, Morgan Rogers, Bukayo Saka.