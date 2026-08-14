List Of New Rules That Will Transform 2026-2027 Football Season In England

The 2026-2027 football season in England will bring a major set of rule changes aimed at reducing time-wasting, limiting tactical stoppages and keeping the ball in play for longer.

The changes were first introduced at the World Cup and will now be implemented across English football, starting with Sunday’s Community Shield between Arsenal and Manchester City. They will apply from the Premier League to grassroots football, although VAR changes will only affect competitions that use the technology.

The changes are designed to influence player behaviour rather than simply punish teams. However, clubs that have relied on delaying tactics to protect leads could find themselves under greater pressure.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the ball was in play for an average of 58 minutes three seconds, representing 56.86 per cent of match time. This summer, that figure rose to 58 minutes 16 seconds, while the percentage of playing time increased to 60.43 per cent despite considerably less added time.

Below are the main new rules supporters will see during the 2026-2027 football season in England:

Five-second countdowns for goal-kicks and throw-ins

Referees will be given greater powers to stop players deliberately delaying restarts.

The countdown will not begin simply because the ball has gone out. It will start when the referee believes a player is deliberately disrupting the restart, including tactics such as placing the ball on a cone or dropping it for a team-mate.

The referee will signal the start of the five seconds with a whistle and an arm movement showing the countdown.

If a player fails to restart play before the five seconds expire, the opposition will be awarded the throw-in. Long throws are exempt because they are regarded as set-piece routines.

Goalkeepers will also face a new punishment for taking too long over goal-kicks. Instead of simply being booked, the referee can award the opposition a corner.

Substitutions will have a time limit

Players being substituted will now have 10 seconds to leave the pitch at the nearest point.

If they take longer, the incoming substitute will have to wait at least one minute before entering and the team will temporarily play with 10 men.

Middlesbrough striker Will Lankshear became the first player to be punished under the rule during the Carabao Cup tie against Wrexham.

Lankshear had scored in the 80th minute and was slowly leaving the pitch while applauding the supporters. Despite manager Kim Hellberg urging him to hurry, he took too long and substitute Fin Cartwright was unable to enter immediately.

There are exemptions, including situations involving injuries or security concerns over where a player can leave the pitch.

Injured players must stay off for one minute

The time an injured player must spend off the pitch after receiving treatment has increased from 30 seconds to one minute.

The rule is also stricter. A player must leave the field if the referee stops play because of an injury, even when the player did not request treatment.

The aim is to prevent players from using injuries to interrupt an opponent’s momentum.

The rule will not apply when the ball naturally goes out of play, such as for a throw-in or goal-kick.

There are also exceptions. For example, if the player responsible for the foul receives a yellow or red card, the injured player will not necessarily have to leave the field.

Goalkeeper tactical timeouts face a crackdown

The increasingly common tactic of a goalkeeper going down with an injury to allow a manager to speak to his players is also being targeted.

Under a new trial in English professional football, if a goalkeeper receives treatment, the coach must nominate an outfield player to leave the pitch for one minute.

The coach has 10 seconds to tell the fourth official which player will leave. If that does not happen, the captain must make the decision.

The measure is intended to prevent coaches from using goalkeeper stoppages to interrupt the opposition’s momentum or deliver tactical instructions.

There are exemptions, including situations where the goalkeeper has been fouled or is bleeding.

Goal-kick handball decisions will become clearer

Short goal-kicks have become increasingly common, with defenders often positioned inside the penalty area.

That has previously created confusion over when the ball is considered to be in play.

From this season, a goal-kick will be regarded as taken as soon as the goalkeeper or a defender kicks the ball.

If a defender then handles the ball inside the penalty area, a penalty will be awarded. If the goalkeeper handles it, the punishment will be an indirect free-kick for a backpass.

The change follows several controversial incidents, including Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings conceding a penalty against Club Brugge in November 2024 after Emiliano Martinez kicked the ball to him.

Arsenal defender Gabriel, meanwhile, was not punished after a similar incident against Bayern Munich earlier that year when David Raya kicked the ball to him.

New VAR powers

There will also be some changes to VAR, although England will not adopt every VAR intervention used at the World Cup.

One major change concerns players sent off after receiving two yellow cards. VAR can now review the second caution in cases where it may have been the result of a clear error.

However, VAR cannot review a possible second yellow card while the player is still on the pitch.

There will also be a trial allowing VAR to review an attacking foul committed before the ball is put into play if it directly leads to a goal, penalty or disciplinary action.

If the foul is confirmed, the corner will be retaken because a free-kick cannot be awarded when the ball was not yet in play.

Defensive fouls committed before the ball is in play will not be subject to VAR review because a penalty cannot be awarded in such circumstances.

Mistaken identity gets a clearer definition

VAR will also be able to intervene when a referee penalises the wrong player or team.

The change is not intended to cover simulation, despite interventions seen at the World Cup.

Instead, it applies to clear cases of mistaken identity. For example, if a referee awards a handball against Team A when the offence was actually committed by a player from Team B, VAR can intervene.

What will not change

England will not adopt some of the VAR interventions used at the World Cup.

There will be no VAR reviews for incorrect corner decisions.

VAR will also not intervene when a player is shown a red card for covering their mouth during a confrontational incident.