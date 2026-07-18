2026 World Cup: Thomas Tuchel Admits England Still Trail Argentina, France, Spain

England manager, Thomas Tuchel has acknowledged that the Three Lions still have work to do before they can consistently match the standards set by world football’s most successful nations.

Speaking ahead of England’s FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place play-off against France, Tuchel said Argentina, France and Spain have built winning cultures over many years, something England are still striving to achieve.

Naija News reports that the German coach was reflecting on England’s semi-final defeat to Argentina, a match in which his side retreated after taking a 1-0 lead and struggled to cope with sustained pressure. Tuchel accepted responsibility for the tactical approach but stressed that his players must become more comfortable controlling games under pressure.

“I think the gap is there because of the titles that Argentina, France, and Spain have as national teams and as countries and what they built over many years with the coaches and the team,” Tuchel said.

“There is still a slight gap that we have to close. The gap shows in almost the expectations of these countries to win the World Cup and be in the finals. I think we demanded it from ourselves within the camp, for sure.

“We dreamed about it, we pushed for it, and we competed for it but there is still a gap to close in the way we play football under pressure and the way we implement ourselves on the very next level.

“But we play France today. We are number four in the world at the moment, and we make it to the semifinal. We want to close this gap. Very little margin, but it is still there to overcome. It is a great position to be in. I like to be the competitor, the one who is chasing and challenging. It starts today.”

England will now aim to finish their World Cup campaign on a positive note when they face France in the battle for third place at 10 p.m. later today, July 18.