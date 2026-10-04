Luka Modric Says He Felt Ashamed After Croatia’s 7-0 Defeat To England

Croatia captain Luka Modric said he felt “ashamed” after his side suffered a 7-0 defeat to England in the Nations League on Saturday.

The 41-year-old midfielder described the result as a “catastrophic night”, saying it was the first time in his 20-year international career that he had experienced such an emotion.

Modric made his 205th appearance for Croatia after extending his international career under returning manager Slaven Bilic. However, England dominated the match in Rijeka and punished Croatia’s defensive errors.

“You can’t play football like that… we looked like we had four or five players less,” Modric said.

“It is difficult to find an explanation for such a performance without duels, fouls, aggressiveness, togetherness.

“I’ve been here for 20 years, but for the first time I feel ashamed after a game.”

England took control through Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Anthony Gordon before Bukayo Saka added a fourth goal. Kane then scored again, while Saka completed his brace and Morgan Rogers added England’s seventh.

Modric was substituted in the 57th minute with Croatia already 5-0 down and watched from the bench as England added two more goals before the final whistle.

The defeat came after Croatia opened Bilic’s second spell in charge with a 2-1 away win over the Czech Republic. They then lost 4-1 to Spain but remained level on points with England before Saturday’s meeting.

“But in any case, losing like this and squandering the reputation we’ve built over the years is unacceptable… [it was a] catastrophic night [for Croatia],” Modric added.

Croatia are now third in the group and face a battle to retain their place in the top tier of the Nations League.

They host Spain in Split on Tuesday before travelling to England on 12 November and welcoming the Czech Republic on 15 November.

“We need to pull ourselves together, stay together because a new difficult game awaits us,” Modric said.

“We have to show our true colours, that there is defiance and pride in us, desire, willingness, togetherness; these things cannot be lost overnight.”