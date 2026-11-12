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De La Fuente Optimistic Lamine Yamal Will Be Fit For England Clash

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By Ernest Victor
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Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal

Key Takeaways

  • Spain coach Luis de la Fuente is optimistic that Lamine Yamal will recover from a knee injury before Sunday’s UEFA Nations League match against England in Madrid.
  • Medical examinations revealed inflammation and fluid in Yamal’s knee, prompting doctors to recommend additional rest and his omission from Spain’s squad for Thursday’s Czech Republic match.
  • De la Fuente expects Yamal to join Spain’s camp on Friday, but the Barcelona forward’s availability for Sunday’s match will depend on his fitness.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente is optimistic that FC Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal will recover from a knee injury in time for Sunday’s UEFA Nations League encounter against England in Madrid.

The 19-year-old missed Spain’s squad for Thursday’s trip to Prague to face the Czech Republic after experiencing discomfort during Barcelona’s 2-1 La Liga win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Medical examinations in Barcelona revealed inflammation and fluid in his knee, prompting doctors to recommend additional rest.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 11, De la Fuente explained that the decision to leave Yamal behind was taken to allow him to recover fully before joining the national team.

The Spain manager confirmed that the youngster was undergoing rehabilitation exercises with his physiotherapist and Barcelona’s medical staff, adding that his recovery was progressing well.

“We believe, I’m optimistic, that on Friday he’ll be with us,” De la Fuente said.

Yamal, who finished third in the October Ballon d’Or voting, is expected to join the Spanish camp on Friday, although his availability for Sunday’s encounter will depend on his fitness.

Meanwhile, De la Fuente dismissed suggestions that the Barcelona youngster receives preferential treatment within the national team, insisting that every player receives equal consideration.

He maintained that Spain would have handled a similar injury situation in the same way for any other member of the squad.

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Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Ernest Victor is a news writer at Naija News with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in news reporting, writing and editing. He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Mass Communication from Kwara State University and a Master of Science (MSc) degree in the same field from the University of Lagos.
Before joining Naija News as a sports writer in 2021, Ernest worked with several digital and mainstream media organisations (Lagos Traffic Radio and Lasgidi FM), where he gained extensive experience in news presentation, interviewing, news gathering, storytelling and editorial production. You can reach him via Email: Ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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