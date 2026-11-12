De La Fuente Optimistic Lamine Yamal Will Be Fit For England Clash

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente is optimistic that FC Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal will recover from a knee injury in time for Sunday’s UEFA Nations League encounter against England in Madrid.

The 19-year-old missed Spain’s squad for Thursday’s trip to Prague to face the Czech Republic after experiencing discomfort during Barcelona’s 2-1 La Liga win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Medical examinations in Barcelona revealed inflammation and fluid in his knee, prompting doctors to recommend additional rest.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 11, De la Fuente explained that the decision to leave Yamal behind was taken to allow him to recover fully before joining the national team.

The Spain manager confirmed that the youngster was undergoing rehabilitation exercises with his physiotherapist and Barcelona’s medical staff, adding that his recovery was progressing well.

“We believe, I’m optimistic, that on Friday he’ll be with us,” De la Fuente said.

Yamal, who finished third in the October Ballon d’Or voting, is expected to join the Spanish camp on Friday, although his availability for Sunday’s encounter will depend on his fitness.

Meanwhile, De la Fuente dismissed suggestions that the Barcelona youngster receives preferential treatment within the national team, insisting that every player receives equal consideration.

He maintained that Spain would have handled a similar injury situation in the same way for any other member of the squad.