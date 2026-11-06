Tuchel Explains Palmer, Mainoo, Dewsbury-Hall England Squad Snubs

England manager Thomas Tuchel has explained why he left Cole Palmer, Kobbie Mainoo and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall out of his latest squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain.

Tuchel announced his squad earlier today, November 6, handing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham his first senior international call-up alongside his older brother Jude. Fulham youngster Josh King also earned his maiden invitation, while Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha retained his place.

Palmer missed out despite his impressive performances for Chelsea after withdrawing from England’s previous squad due to an injury.

Tuchel said the forward had missed several opportunities to impress during international camps, adding that players who featured in the previous gathering deserved to retain their places.

The coach said, “I guess everyone is desperate to play for England and Cole is no exception. We are speaking now about a player who is not in camp. It counts when you are in camp, and I just said last time that he misses too many opportunities to impress.

“It was a long camp; it was two and a half weeks, and the players and the boys who were in camp built something extraordinary.

“That’s why the credit goes to them; the trust is for them. If you are in camp, this is your chance to impress.

“So it’s not personal, and of course we will never assume that Cole is not in the mindset to come and desperate to play for his country, but the competition is on, and the players who were in camp did an amazing job and kept their place.”

The England manager, however, insisted that Palmer remained in contention for future selections, stressing that the door was still open for the Chelsea forward.

On Mainoo’s omission, Tuchel pointed to the Manchester United midfielder’s difficult spell at club level, while Jobe Bellingham impressed during the same period to move ahead in the selection race.

“I think Kobbie had a difficult spell with his club and in the meantime it was Jobe [Bellingham] who impressed in the same time,” he said.

“That is what we want. The door is always open for younger players to overtake and make their mark.”

Dewsbury-Hall also missed out despite his impressive performances this season. Tuchel praised the Chelsea midfielder’s ability but questioned whether he suited his current tactical system.

“He is close. A very good player, a very good season. I see him in the way we play now; I don’t see him in central midfield, more as an eight or a 10, in the finishing part of the game.

“The competition is very, very high in our squad in this position.

“As you know, he was in our squad of 55 [for the World Cup]. You can see his quality, and he was very close.”

Tuchel also identified Morgan Rogers and Ngumoha as options on the right side of England’s attack, with King and Morgan Gibbs-White providing additional alternatives.

The former Chelsea manager admitted that leaving out Noni Madueke was a difficult decision but maintained that he wanted to reward players who performed well during the previous international camp.

He also confirmed that he had a standby list in case of injuries or withdrawals, although he expects his 22 outfield players to be sufficient for the upcoming fixtures.

Naija News gathered that England sit second in Nations League Group A3 after winning three of their opening four matches. Their only defeat came against Spain at Wembley.

The Three Lions will host Croatia on Thursday before travelling to face Spain. Tuchel’s side need just one point from the two matches to secure qualification for the knockout rounds in March.

Meanwhile, captain Harry Kane could make history during the international window by becoming England’s most-capped male player.

The Bayern Munich striker moved level with former goalkeeper Peter Shilton on 125 appearances against the Czech Republic and will have an opportunity to move ahead of him this November.

England’s Complete Squad for the November international break:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton), James Trafford (Leeds).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid/Spain), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Ben White (Arsenal), Djed Spence (Inter Milan/Italy), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen/Germany).

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/Spain), Jobe Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/Germany), James Garner (Everton), Josh King (Fulham), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/Germany), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona/Spain), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest).