Tuchel Hails Kane, Bellingham Partnership After England Rout Croatia

England manager Thomas Tuchel has praised the growing partnership between Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham after the Three Lions thrashed Croatia 7-0 in the UEFA Nations League.

Kane and Bellingham have developed a strong understanding in attack, contributing 10 goal involvements between them across England’s opening three Nations League fixtures.

Tuchel has adjusted Bellingham’s role since the World Cup, allowing the Real Madrid midfielder to operate in a more advanced position alongside captain Kane. The change has given England greater attacking threat and created more problems for opposing defences.

Tuchel believes the relationship between the two players is continuing to improve as they become more familiar with each other’s movements.

“They get better and better,” Tuchel said. “They love playing with each other. They understand each other better.”

The England manager also explained how his tactical changes have allowed Bellingham to influence matches further forward.

“We adjusted our positioning a little bit after the World Cup. Jude almost plays a little bit more offensively for us. It’s a front four first of all, and the movements and counter-movements are on the highest level.”

Kane remains England’s main attacking outlet, while Bellingham has taken on greater responsibility in the final third. Their partnership has given Tuchel another important attacking weapon as England continue their preparations for future international tournaments.