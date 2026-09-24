England Must Stop Trying To Copy Spain, Anthony Gordon Say

England winger Anthony Gordon believes the Three Lions can win major tournaments by playing to their own strengths instead of trying to replicate Spain’s possession-based style.

Gordon spoke at St George’s Park ahead of England’s meeting with world champions Spain at Wembley on Saturday, September 24.

The fixture will be England’s first since the World Cup, where they finished third after losing 2-1 to Argentina in the semi-final before beating France 6-4 in the bronze medal match.

Gordon scored England’s opening goal against Argentina but was substituted 17 minutes later after Thomas Tuchel switched to a back five. Argentina equalised through Enzo Fernandez before Lautaro Martinez scored the winner in stoppage time.

Gordon said he had “never felt worse” after the defeat but believes the experience could help England in future tournaments.

“[The] scar doesn’t have to be a negative one because it might lead us to victory in the next tournaments,” Gordon said.

“We can’t keep looking at other countries and trying to be like them, because we’re not them – we’re English, and we have our own strengths which they don’t have, so maybe we start playing the way we’re good at.”

The 25-year-old joined Barcelona from Newcastle for £69.3 million in the summer and said his experience in La Liga had given him a better understanding of the differences between English and Spanish football.

“I’m speaking from a point of view where I feel like we are trying to replicate Spain,” Gordon said.

“Because I’m in Spain, I know we have just as good players, but they have different qualities, so why are you trying to make those players the same as the Spanish players? Because the Spanish players lack the things that we have and vice versa.”

Gordon also questioned whether England can develop Spain’s style of controlling possession, despite repeated questions over their ability to dictate games against elite opposition.

“It’s not in the English DNA,” he said.

“I’m not sure it’s something that can be taught because now I think, playing in Spain, I can speak with an educated view on the way they keep the ball is different.

“I even look at some of the decisions they take on the ball sometimes and think, I’m not sure how you’ve seen that.

“It’s the way they’re built. I don’t know whether it is something that maybe we can’t ever put a name to, but they’re definitely built different.”

Gordon started five matches at the World Cup and provided four assists. He admitted he was surprised to be substituted after scoring against Argentina but accepted that wingers are often replaced during matches.

“It makes me feel on top of the world, especially in that moment on that stage. I felt really good,” he said.

“But as a winger, to be honest, I come off most games. It’s normal [for wingers].”

Gordon also defended Tuchel over the tactical change against Argentina and said the players must accept responsibility for failing to control the game.

“We shouldn’t try and blame one man who’s obviously trying his best and trying to win the cup for us all,” Gordon said.

“As players, we could have done more to take the initiative to control the [Argentina] game. I think if we do that, the manager doesn’t make the decision [to use a back five].

“For me, we had the best team, we had the best players on the pitch in that semi-final, and in the last 20 minutes we didn’t play the best football.

“That’s something the manager can’t really affect from the sideline, so I think as a group, everyone together should take responsibility.”