Newcastle Defender Amar Dedic Stopped By Police Over Bow, Arrows

Newcastle United defender Amar Dedic was stopped by police in Northumberland after he was spotted carrying a bow and arrows at a beauty spot.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international, 24, was travelling with a friend on Wednesday when officers intercepted their vehicle following a report from a concerned member of the public.

Reports said six police vehicles, including armed units, were deployed after the pair were spotted walking along a track near a reservoir on Military Road in the Harlow Hill area.

Officers later stopped their vehicle in Darras Hall, about seven miles from where the men were initially seen. Police searched the car and seized the bow and arrows but found no evidence that they posed a threat to the public.

BBC Sport was told that Dedic had no ill intentions and co-operated fully with the officers.

Newcastle goalkeeper Mark Gillespie, 34, and former defender Paul Dummett, 35, reportedly arrived while officers were questioning Dedic. The pair were understood to have been in the area by chance and stopped to offer assistance.

Northumbria Police confirmed the incident in a statement but did not identify the footballer.

“Officers attended and subsequently stopped a vehicle in the Darras Hall area and seized a bow and arrows,” the statement read.

“At this stage, it is understood they were for recreational use, and there was no threat to the public.”

The force added that enquiries were ongoing, while Newcastle United have yet to comment.

The incident comes two days after Dedic featured in Newcastle’s 1-0 home defeat to Everton.

Naija News reports that the defender joined the Premier League club from Benfica in August for a reported fee of around £30m and has made 10 appearances across league and cup competitions.

Newcastle, who sit 13th in the Premier League with 11 points from nine matches, will travel to Fulham on Saturday for a 15:00 GMT kick-off before the November international break.

Dedic has also been named in Bosnia-Herzegovina’s squad for their upcoming Nations League matches against Sweden on 14 November and Romania on 17 November.