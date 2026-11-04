Police Summon Toluwanisings’ Wife, Father, Associates Over Burial Dispute

The Oyo State Police Command has intervened in the dispute surrounding the burial arrangements of late gospel singer Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, securing a peace agreement between his family and associates.

The command said the parties signed an undertaking to maintain peace and refrain from public exchange capable of escalating pensions over the singer’s death and burial arrangements.

Recall that Toluwanisings died in Ibadan on October 14, 2026, after reportedly slumping.

His death subsequently generated controversy following allegations that several hospitals declined to attend to him while efforts were being made to obtain emergency medical care.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, said the police intervention followed reports of disagreements involving the deceased’s relatives, friends and associates.

The police said it received information on October 28, 2026, about the disagreement and allegations of conspiracy, defamation of character, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, exercising his statutory responsibilities under Section 4 of the Police Act, directed that all parties be invited to the Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, for an intervention to prevent escalation.

According to the statement, at the conclusion of the engagement held on November 3, all parties signed a peace undertaking before the Commissioner of Police.

The parties include the deceased’s wife, Mrs Olayemi Elizabeth Damilola; his father, Mr Muniru Olayemi; his friends and associates, including Oyindamola Esther, Babadunni Gbolabo and Comrade Lawal Ademola Rafiu, as well as the deceased’s personal assistant and other representatives.

Under the terms, all parties agreed to maintain peace and good behaviour, refrain from any act capable of causing a breach of peace, and discontinue public exchanges, interviews, and discussions that could inflame tensions surrounding the singer’s demise.

They also undertook to stop disseminating information, narratives, allegations, and publications relating to the matter through social media, print media, radio, blogs, and other channels, including through proxies, agents, and associates.

Each party also agreed not to grant interviews or facilitate engagements with individuals or media platforms to further disseminate such narratives, and to direct their proxies to desist from making, sponsoring, amplifying or circulating publications capable of reigniting the disagreement.

The Commissioner of Police warned that all parties must respect the agreement and extend it to their proxies, agents and associates.