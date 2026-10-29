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We Can’t Afford To Lose BBO – Oyinlomo Diamond Raises Concern Over Singer’s Silence Since Toluwanisings’ Death

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Nigerian Singer BBO and Toluwanisings
Nigerian Singer BBO and Toluwanisings

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian singer Oyinlomo Diamond has expressed concern on Instagram over her colleague BBO’s silence since the death of singer Toluwanisings.
  • Toluwanisings, whose real name was Bayonile Bolaji, died on October 14, 2026, after he slumped at his residence.
  • BBO attended Toluwanisings’ tribute night on Tuesday but declined to speak; Oyinlomo Diamond urged him to rest and avoid overthinking.

Nigerian singer, Abimbola Olayemi, professionally known as Oyinlomo Diamond, has raised concerns over the silence of her colleague, BBO, since the demise of singer Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings.

Naija News recalls that Toluwanisings died on October 14, 2026, after he slumped at his residence.

The sudden death of the music minister sparked reactions on social media, shocking people who attended a music concert with him a few hours before his demise.

After the incident, BBO, a close friend of Toluwanisings, has not been seen online or in public.

Attending the deceased’s tribute night on Tuesday, BBO, who covered his face to avoid being recognised by the press, also refused to speak at the event.

Reacting to the development, Oyinlomo Diamond, in a post via her Instagram page on Wednesday, expressed worries over BBO’s silence.

While noting that grieving in silence is more dangerous than speaking out, Oyinlomo Diamond said the Nigerian gospel music industry cannot afford to lose BBO.

She said, “I hope you know we can’t afford to lose you too. Dear BBO @officialbbo_ I hope you are fine? I understand this silence. I love how genuine you are even in death. I love how you didn’t chase clout with his death.

“You can take your time to reflect, sober, be offline and REST as you wish. Because his sudden death will definitely change any hardworking youths perspective about life. Don’t be in a position where your health will demand too much from you because of overthinking. Remember, his immediate family needs you now more than before.”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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