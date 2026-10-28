What Happened To Compassion? – Mercy Aigbe Blows Hot Over Toluwanisings’ Death Controversy

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has questioned the lack of sense of humanity and compassion regarding the ongoing controversy and interviews with family members following the death of Nigerian singer, Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings.

Naija News reports that social media has recently been agog with videos and interviews of family members expressing their displeasure over the purported decision of Toluwanisings’ wife to bury her deceased husband in a cemetery.

Some family members have also demanded postponement and a probe regarding circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

In an Instagram post, Mercy Aigbe expressed sadness that some bloggers are conducting interviews when the singer’s family should be allowed to grieve in peace.

The movie star noted that Toluwanisings died in his prime, leaving behind a grieving wife and two young children.

Mercy Aigbe added that every family disagreement should not become public entertainment or content.

She wrote, “Not every tragedy needs an audience. Sometimes, people need the space to grieve. Have we lost our sense of humanity? What happened to compassion?

“A young man has died in his prime, leaving behind a grieving wife and two very young children. At a time when this family should be allowed to grieve in peace, clout-chasing bloggers are conducting interviews that only seem to fuel the conflict between the bereaved wife and her husband’s family.

“Must everything become content? Must every family disagreement become public entertainment? A woman has just lost her husband. Two children have lost their father.

“Whatever disagreements exist, can we allow this family some dignity and privacy to navigate their grief? Not every situation needs a microphone.

Not every conflict needs an audience.

“And not every tragedy should become an opportunity for engagement. Sometimes, the most humane thing you can do is put the camera down.”